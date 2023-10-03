Doc's Food Stores Upgrades its Digital Shopping Platform, Partnering with eGrowcery

BIXBY, Okla. & BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doc’s Food Stores, Inc., a 12-store chain operating several banners in Oklahoma, is upgrading its online shopping experience and has chosen eGrowcery, developer of the leading retail food industry eCommerce platform for grocers, as its partner for the future. The supermarket retailer offers a comprehensive selection of products from all grocery categories, as well as prepared foods, with a shopper-friendly interface for orders that are selected and available for customer pick up or delivery.

“Our entire focus at Doc's Food Stores is giving the customer what they want, and right now more of our shoppers want an easy-to-use experience so they can order quickly and get those items quickly. The platform from eGrowcery helps us do that better than we ever have, plus it makes the entire order fulfillment and payment process much more efficient,” said Jim Brown, owner of Doc's Food Stores.

eGrowcery, which operates both in the United States and abroad, is seeing an increasing number of retailers transition off of other eCommerce platforms to the company’s white-label platform.

“Doc's Food Stores is a great example of a retailer combining the latest technology and an outstanding corporate culture to compete and win online. We’re committed to helping them deliver an online shopping experience that is best in class," said Patrick Hughes, CEO of eGrowcery.

About Doc’s Food Stores

Established in 1946, Doc’s Food Stores operates 12 supermarkets across Oklahoma under the Doc’s Apple Market, Country Mart, JB’s Market, Price Mart and Cox Cash Saver banners. The company has a long legacy of generosity and commitment to the school children, civic organizations and worthy causes. More information is available at https://docsfoods.com/.

About eGrowcery

eGrowcery is the market-leading, white-label, SaaS based eCommerce solution designed to service grocery retailers. The eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience. Serving companies in the US and abroad, eGrowcery empowers retailers with the ability to personalize their shopping experience while providing the most efficient in-store fulfillment solution in the industry.