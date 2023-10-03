BostonGene Announces Master Agreement With Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-based molecular and immune profiling solutions, today announced a master agreement with Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine (JHUSOM) to collaborate on multiple clinical research projects. The agreement allows BostonGene and JHUSOM to further identify and validate novel precision medicine approaches.

JHUSOM will work with BostonGene on the molecular characterization study of the patient's tumor, microenvironment and immune system and its predictive value in response to treatment. BostonGene’s solution will provide JHUSOM with detailed analysis, interpretation and visualization of big data obtained from cancer patient’s genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic and imaging studies. This work hopes to identify significant somatic alterations, evaluate protein expression, compute tumor clonality, tumor heterogeneity, tumor microenvironment cell type composition, hereditary predisposition, viral infestation and pharmacogenomics and predict neoantigens for personalized vaccine development, among other molecular features. BostonGene will perform comprehensive bioinformatics to validate hypothesis-driven research to identify targetable molecular alterations.

" We're honored to collaborate with JHUSOM to provide our AI-based molecular and immune profiling techniques that comprehensively analyze the tumor, microenvironment, and immune system to uncover treatable targets to personalize therapy for patients,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ This collaboration supports our mission to support doctors in finding the most effective strategy for personalized treatment options for their patients.”

About BostonGene Corporation

BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and reduce overall cost of cancer care. BostonGene’s tests reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene’s tests generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.