World Leader ASM Global Heads Into Fourth Decade Managing Richmond, Virginia’s Premier Entertainment Venues

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ASM Global, the world’s leading venue-management company and producer of live experiences, has been selected to continue its stewardship of Richmond’s iconic Altria Theater and popular Dominion Energy Center, it was announced today by officials of RPAC, the Richmond Performing Arts Corporation.

The announcement is a key component of the entertainment campus’ continued regional arts and cultural leadership. ASM Global will play a critical role in collaborating on major capital property improvements in coming years and continue to spearhead attendance development, event booking, marketing, food and beverage, and sponsorship programs growth.

The company entered the market in 1985 overseeing the former Richmond Coliseum.

This latest renewal is part of ASM Global’s growing footprint in U.S. campuses and entertainment districts of various sizes that encompass different combinations of arenas, stadiums, theaters, convention centers and entertainment districts.

The Richmond properties have been significant cultural and architectural anchors in the region for nearly 100 years. Today, they are the area’s busiest venues and in recent years have attracted nearly 500,000 visitors and hosted over 500 events this past year.

C.T. Hill, RPAC board president, said, “We are pleased to extend our highly successful long-term partnership with ASM Global. Its global relationships in content, programming, planning, technology and guest safety to further enhance the visitor experience have been invaluable. They’ve brought a tremendous ethos enhancing the community ranging from artistic to culture to financial. We look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice president, stadium, arena and theater division, said, “We have an unrivalled track record working with major cultural and entertainment districts and venues, including L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles; Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona; Darling Harbour in Sydney; OVO Arena Wembley in London; and AO Arena Manchester. For nearly 40 years we’ve rolled up our sleeves to positively impact lives in Richmond.”

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or visit asmglobal.com