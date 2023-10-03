Cohesity Forms Industry’s Largest Alliance of DSPM Vendors To Reduce Customer Risks of Cloud Transformation and Data Democratization

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security and management, today announced it is expanding its Data Security Alliance ecosystem with six leading Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) vendors, including long-standing partner BigID, as well as Cyera, Dig Security, Normalyze, Sentra, and Securiti. Cloud adoption continues to increase, but copies of data are often shared between clouds without oversight by IT or security, resulting in the growth of shadow data. Because of this, data security, cyber recovery, and compliance are at risk, as evidenced by 82%† of breaches involving data stored in the cloud. The need for DSPM capabilities, coupled with modern data security and management services, has never been greater. DSPM gives customers a deep understanding of where their sensitive data is, who has access to it, how it is being used, and where it is stored. When combined with Cohesity’s modern data security and management technology, customers are building a strong cyber resilience posture.

With these partnerships, Cohesity expects to integrate with the broadest and most comprehensive selection of DSPM solutions in the industry. Collectively, this newly formed group represents the majority of the DSPM market, providing Cohesity customers with the flexibility to choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Organizations face a significant challenge when it comes to the visibility of critical data across a growing multitude of repositories. Accelerating cloud adoption, compounded by an explosion of microservices, and a high rate of change (driven by modern DevOps practices) put customers at risk of significant data sprawl. Due to these visibility gaps, critical and sensitive data becomes hidden from IT teams and oftentimes goes unprotected. Cohesity is working to solve this issue by partnering with the leading DSPM vendors and members of the Cohesity Data Security Alliance. With this unique collaboration, joint customers maintain visibility and help assure all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, and shareholders that their sensitive data is protected.

Cohesity’s leading data security and management technology, coupled with the benefits of DSPM, will deliver instant discovery of all data workloads, both sanctioned and unsanctioned, while also providing assessments of which data workloads have sensitive data that are often targeted by bad actors. These capabilities enable enterprises to be even more proactive in the fight against cyberattacks and provide the following cyber resilience benefits:

Backup admins are able to see which objects have sensitive data easily

IT and security can instantly identify protection gaps for critical workloads

Actionable Cyber Recovery risk reports go directly to compliance teams

“As organizations rapidly expand their hybrid cloud footprint, their data risk and exposure increase in lockstep,” said Elad Horn, group vice president, Product, Cohesity. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with leading DSPM vendors to help our joint customers rapidly identify and protect their most sensitive and business-critical data across both public cloud and private cloud environments.”

“Cohesity is helping some of the largest enterprises in the world protect their data against ransomware and cyber threats in hybrid cloud environments,“ said Amer Deeba, CEO and Co-founder of Normalyze. “Now with the integration with Normalyze DSPM platform, customers get full visibility into their data across all clouds, SaaS, and on-prem. The joint solution gives security teams unprecedented visibility into their sensitive data locations and types, identifies and prioritizes risks based on the highest monetary impact to the organization in case of a data breach, and proactively protects the data from ransomware and cyber attacks.”

“Cohesity’s Data Security Alliance ecosystem offers customers the opportunity to implement security on their own terms, making it easy to integrate with vendors in adjacent technology spaces,” said Jennifer Glenn, research director for the IDC Security and Trust Group. “The expansion of the program to include DSPM solutions such as BigID and Normalyze, as well as other pending integrations, gives customers more insight and visibility into their data and more confidence that it will be protected appropriately.”

The Cohesity Data Security Alliance was founded in November 2022, and contains 15 members including BigID, Cisco, CyberArk, Mandiant, Netskope, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, PwC UK, Qualys, Securonix, ServiceNow, Splunk, TCS, and Zscaler. The addition of the six DSPM security vendors brings the total membership to 21. Cohesity’s Data Security Alliance offers a unique and comprehensive approach to security. Through this one-of-a-kind alliance, leading cyber security, data security and management, and services vendors partner to seamlessly bridge enterprise IT and security by sharing context and enabling new workflows. This collaboration can help customers detect threats and respond to attacks faster, improve remediation, and advance cyber resilience — all while utilizing their existing security and data management investments.

“It’s more important than ever for organizations of all sizes to proactively identify and remediate risk across their entire data landscape – including dark data, shadow data, and critical data,” said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. “BigID’s market-leading DSPM capabilities enable companies to accelerate their security strategies and improve their security posture with differentiated actionability, risk remediation, and unmatched data discovery and classification built for the enterprise. Our partnership with Cohesity is a natural fit to extend DSPM capabilities to help customers better manage, reduce, and remediate risk.”

Availability

The integration with Normalyze, Cohesity’s initial design partner, is expected to be available within 30 days. The company’s partnership with BigID on enterprise-grade, ML/AI-powered data classification grows through this new integration with BigID’s DSPM capabilities and is expected to be available in 60 days. Additional DSPM partner integrations will be available in the coming months.

For more information:

About Cohesity

Cohesity is a leader in AI-powered data security and management. We make it easy to secure, protect, manage, and get value from data — across the data center, edge, and cloud. Cohesity helps organizations defend against cybersecurity threats with comprehensive data security and management capabilities, including immutable backup snapshots, AI-based threat detection, monitoring malicious behavior, and rapid recovery at scale. Cohesity solutions can be delivered as a service, self-managed, or provided by a Cohesity-powered partner.

† IBM, Cost of a Data Breach Report, 2023

Additional Comments from DSPM Partners in Cohesity Data Security Alliance

Cyera

“This partnership is a step in the right direction of empowering security teams to achieve a data-centric security architecture,” said Cyera Co-founder and CEO, Yotam Segev. “With Cyera’s agentless discovery and AI-powered classification, businesses will gain continuous visibility into the sensitive data they manage and use across clouds, platforms, and SaaS applications. This partnership marries the deep knowledge and actionable remediation Cyera derives for data at rest and in use, with Cohesity’s data security and management solutions to keep businesses secure and compliant."

Dig Security

"An example of such a partnership is Cohesity’s seamless API integration with Dig Security, a leading provider of cloud data security solutions,” Yotam Ben-Ezra, chief product officer at Dig Security. “This bi-directional integration gives data teams visibility into backup policies to ensure coverage across all data."

Securiti

“With Securiti’s contextual insights and intelligence, our shared customers can now easily navigate their data landscape, identify sensitive and personal data, remediate security issues, and address regulatory obligations,” said Jocelyn Byrne Houle, senior director, Product Management, Securiti. “As data environments become more complex with the rise of generative AI, Securiti’s Data Command Center and Cohesity make it easy for customers to ensure complete data protection.”

Sentra

"Protecting cloud data against ransomware attacks is a growing need that any cloud-native organization must prepare for. Customers trust Sentra to monitor and tell them where their sensitive data assets are, such as critical-applications data or intellectual property," said Yair Cohen, vice president Product at Sentra. “Partnering with Cohesity is a great win for the industry and our joint customers to ensure that all the important data is protected with a powerful backup and recovery solution."