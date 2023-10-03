Automation Intelligence and Gurobi Team Up to Transform Operational Optimization

BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, recently spoke with Ari Siesser, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist of Automation Intelligence, a Gurobi Alliance Partner, to discuss how the two companies work together to help other businesses leverage the power of optimization.

Automation Intelligence specializes in developing digital twins. “With a digital twin, we can rapidly prototype and virtually commission robotic systems, allowing us to identify design flaws or issues with the control logic before the physical system is even built,” explains Siesser.

With support from Gurobi’s solver technology, Automation Intelligence optimizes industrial automation so their clients can get the most out of what they already have without having to acquire additional resources—whether their business is in manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, or e-commerce fulfillment. These solutions reduce the risk of innovation for customers, saving them time and money.

“Even a 5% improvement can mean big dollars,” says Siesser. “As we start to look at optimizing decisions with respect to automation, we’re going to see tremendous increases in efficiency across the supply chain. And in order to solve these operational optimization problems, Gurobi is critical.”

Learn how Automation Intelligence and Gurobi use mathematical optimization to help companies overcome strategic and operational challenges, in their post: “Bridging the Gap Between Automation and Optimization.”

About Gurobi Optimization

With Gurobi’s decision intelligence technology, you can make optimal business decisions in seconds. From workforce scheduling, portfolio management, and marketing optimization, to supply chain design, and everything in between, Gurobi identifies your optimal solution, out of trillions of possibilities.

As the leader in decision intelligence, Gurobi delivers easy-to-integrate, full-featured software and best-in-class support, with an industry-leading 98% customer satisfaction rating.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Over 2,500 global customers across 40+ industries run on Gurobi, including SAP, Air France, and the National Football League, as well as over 80% of the world’s leading enterprises. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

About Automation Intelligence

Automated facilities are some of the most costly and critical assets owned by corporations. That’s why Automation Intelligence helps customers design, commission, and operate these facilities in a smarter, more data-driven way. Our products and services improve ROI for automation investments by lowering costs and improving throughput. Automation Intelligence and our team of engineers, data scientists, and OR specialists are dedicated to enabling a smarter future for industrial automation. For more information, please visit https://www.autointel.io/.