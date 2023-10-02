Gannett and Jackpocket Announce Exclusive Agreement

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) and the USA TODAY Network today announced a multi-year agreement to become the official media partner of Jackpocket, America’s #1 lottery app*. As the exclusive digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, Jackpocket will reach a broad audience across the country and provide a fun and convenient way for the USA TODAY Network audience to order lottery tickets – right from their phones.

“Partnering with Jackpocket as Gannett’s official digital lottery courier will leverage the synergies between our mutual audiences including our 45 million engaged sports fans,” said Kate Gutman, Gannett Senior Vice President of Content Ventures. “Given our reach and authority across the U.S., we hope to introduce Jackpocket as a simple and fun way to order official state lottery tickets from the comfort of home or on a device.”

Jackpocket will be integrated into lottery content across the USA TODAY Network including USA TODAY and local publications such as AZCentral.com, Northjersey.com and Statesman.com. Jackpocket will also be the exclusive launch sponsor for the USA TODAY Network’s lottery hub at usatoday.com/lottery.

“Jackpocket is thrilled to become the official Digital Lottery Courier of the USA TODAY Network,” said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. “This partnership signifies a pivotal moment in our mission to bring a convenient lottery experience to everyone. We’re excited to introduce Jackpocket to Gannett’s dedicated national audience, making the lottery more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

*According to data from AppFollow

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally-focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 43 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 150 local news media brands. Gannett also owns digital marketing services companies branded LocaliQ, and runs one of the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

