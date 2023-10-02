ATS Automation Inc. Welcomes ECT Services Inc. to Family of ATS Companies

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ATS Automation Inc., the premier independent, smart building controls and integration provider, announced that it has added ECT Services Inc., headquartered in Louisville, KY, to the ATS family of companies. This addition will enable the ATS Companies’ continued growth in Kentucky and the Midwest region of the United States while providing increased capabilities and support for national account clients.

ATS will add ECT Services to its family of facility solution providers under the new name, ATS Integrated Solutions, Inc.

“ECT and ATS have had a strong relationship spanning over 20 years. Most importantly, we share similar values and beliefs, including emphasizing customers and team members with a commitment to always do the right thing. As our leadership team explored long-term options for the company, the opportunity to partner with ATS was a natural fit,” said Jeff Murphy, President and CEO of ECT Services.

ECT Services is the latest organization to join the ATS family of system providers. The partnership highlights ATS’s mission to be the leader in building technologies by providing preferred and best-in-class people, engineered solutions, service support, and products in all the markets they serve.

“Adding ECT Services to the ATS family allows us to hit the ground running with an already established and skilled team of facility engineering professionals. The addition of ECT allows ATS to grow while remaining independent in an increasingly consolidated sector,” said Bradley Allen, VP of Business Development at ATS.

ATS serves clients in Washington, Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, Eastern Oregon, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and national account customers across the United States and Canada.

About ATS Automation

Established in 1986, ATS is the leading provider of energy management services, automated control systems, critical airflow solutions, facility analytics, and building systems integration. Headquartered in Renton, WA, with a local management and ownership team and the largest number of dedicated controls engineers and technicians, ATS can easily support any size project regardless of its complexity. ATS prides itself on always doing the right thing, which has built a strong and trusting relationship among clients.