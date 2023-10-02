Magic Shields, Japan, Celebrates Milestone: First US Installation in Partnership with MBK Senior Living in Orange County, CA

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Magic Shields, a pioneering Japanese company specializing in the design and manufacture of innovative flooring products engineered to prevent injuries from falls, proudly announces its first-ever installation in the United States in collaboration with MBK Senior Living (MBK). This significant milestone pilot program marks a transformative moment in the mission to enhance safety in both residential and home-based senior care housing in the United States.

Magic Shields' unique patent pending flooring technology employs advanced shock absorption materials to dramatically reduce the risk of injuries resulting from falls. With the first pilot installation now in Orange County, California, Magic Shields is set to revolutionize the safety standards in a wide range of settings, from senior living facilities to children's play areas.

According to the Institute on Aging, falls in adults aged 65+ are the leading cause of head injuries and broken hips, with one in ten falls resulting in serious injuries such as hip fracture, other fractures, subdural hematoma, or traumatic brain injury. In addition, falls account for 87% of all fractures among people over the age of 65 and are the second leading cause of spinal cord injuries and brain injury symptoms. Each year at least 300,000 older people are hospitalized for hip fractures.

"Our partnership with MBK represents a significant step forward for Magic Shields, as we expand our mission to promote safety and well-being through innovative flooring solutions," said Hiroshi Shimomura, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Shields. "Our specialized flooring offers superior protection by minimizing the impact of falls, making it ideal for a variety of environments, including healthcare facilities, gyms, and playgrounds."

MBK, a prominent name in senior living facilities, recognized the potential of Magic Shields' revolutionary technology and agreed to test pilot the innovative flooring product.

"We are thrilled to partner with Magic Shields to bring their groundbreaking flooring technology to the United States," said Sarah John, Executive Director of MBK’s Kirkwood Orange community. "Safety has always been our top priority, and by incorporating Magic Shields' products, we are supporting efforts to develop products aimed at helping to significantly mitigate the risk of injury in seniors."

The first US installation of Magic Shields’ flooring at Kirkwood Orange in California will serve as a model for future installations across the nation.

About Magic Shields:

Magic Shields Inc., Japan, develops advanced materials known as mechanical metamaterials, and manufactures a specialized flooring product that specifically prevents fractures from falls. The product is intended for installation in both residential care facilities and private homes. The specialized material’s structure provides high shock absorption and walking stability that can absorb the impact of a fall while providing superior functional performance against force, vibration, and sound that standard flooring materials cannot.

About MBK Senior Living:

MBK Senior Living is committed to encouraging ageless exploration toward a life of meaning, fulfillment, and happiness. Founded in 1990, MBK has focused on owning and operating Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities. With over 30 years of service, MBK has used its unmatched experience to develop innovative programming that focuses on high-quality service, enrichment, and a culture of genuine care.