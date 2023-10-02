 FMG and YCharts Partner to Enable Financial Advisors to Improve Timely Client and Prospect Communication

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, a cloud-based investment research and client communications platform, and FMG, a leading provider of marketing and technology solutions for financial advisors, announce a marketing partnership. The collaboration will enable financial advisors using FMG's marketing platform to leverage YCharts' powerful visuals to enrich their communications with both clients and prospects.

FMG clients will benefit from:

Inclusion of YCharts' visuals into FMG's "Do It For Me" content, including blogs, social media posts, and emails, enabling advisors to convey complex information and a high level of sophistication to both prospects and clients.

Enhanced visuals in FMG's mid-year and end-of-year market update presentations that now showcase YCharts' charts and images — allowing advisors to illustrate critical investment concepts in webinars and seminars.

Discounted access to YCharts Professional to help take their client content, communications, and investment research to the next level. Valid for new YCharts Professional clients only.

“We believe advisors need to become better communicators. By collaborating with forward-thinking, innovative partners like FMG, YCharts can expand its reach, empowering an extensive network of financial advisors with the tools to enhance their prospecting and client communications,” shared Sean Brown, CEO at YCharts.

"This partnership enables us to make it incredibly easy for FMG customers to leverage YCharts' timely visuals and graphics across all their communications - from presentations and blogs to emails and social posts. Integrating charts and images into an advisor's materials helps them convey complex information clearly and demonstrates their expertise. Even more, it positions the advisor as an insightful source of market knowledge for clients. We know from YCharts' research that this boosts both retention and referrals. We're thrilled to collaborate with YCharts to empower advisors' client communications."

To learn more about how financial advisors can leverage FMG and YCharts to enhance their client communication, register here for Wealthmanagement.com’s upcoming webinar on October 5, 2023, hosted by YCharts’ CEO, Sean Brown, and FMG’s CMO, Susan Theder.

About FMG

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that assists financial advisors and insurance agents in attracting new leads, staying connected with clients, and growing their businesses. Consistently rated first in market share and customer satisfaction from 2019 to 2023 in the T3 Software Survey Report, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

About YCharts

YCharts is an investment research and proposal generation platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund, ETF, and SMA research, as well as portfolio construction, report and proposal generation, investment strategy ideation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

