Mevion and RaySearch: A Synergy of Innovation Transforming Proton Therapy

LITTLETON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mevion Medical Systems, the leading global provider of compact proton therapy solutions, and RaySearch Laboratories AB, the market leader in software solutions for radiation oncology, are proud to announce their continued commitment to developing new proton therapy solutions.

The collaboration leverages both companies’ domain expertise in the advancement of innovative solutions for HYPERSCAN IMPT, adaptive therapy, proton arc therapy, and FLASH proton therapy. Key development areas are:

RayStation® treatment planning system: RaySearch is optimizing treatment planning algorithms to advance the use of the HYPERSCAN PBS technology. One of the upcoming goals is to further develop existing algorithms to support upright treatments of the new ultra compact MEVION S250-FIT proton therapy platform.

RayCare® oncology information system: RayCare is designed to efficiently support complex and advanced clinical processes such as adaptive therapy. Mevion has integrated in-room diagnostic CT imaging on the MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT platforms to optimize the use of adaptive therapy. Mevion and RaySearch will join forces to streamline and standardize the delivery of adaptive proton therapy treatments by integrating these technologies.

Proton arc therapy: Arc therapy is an emerging proton therapy treatment delivery technique that optimizes rotational techniques of a gantry or upright patient positioner to conform and precisely target a tumor from multiple angles. Mevion technology has unique capabilities with the HYPERSCAN PBS technology with pMLC, fast energy switching, and integrated robotic motion control capabilities. RaySearch is developing treatment planning algorithms in RayStation to use these advanced technologies.

FLASH proton therapy: FLASH proton therapy is an investigational solution that delivers a high dose in a short period of time with the goal of substantially reducing treatment times and minimizing damage to healthy tissue and critical organs. Mevion and RaySearch are combining their strengths to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of FLASH while facilitating its transition from research to clinical application.

“The synergy between Mevion Medical Systems and RaySearch Laboratories continues to redefine the landscape of cancer care,” says Tina Yu, Ph.D., CEO and President of Mevion Medical Systems. “The united strength of our collaborative partnership is accelerating the deployment of emerging proton therapy developments. We are committed to breaking down technological and clinical access barriers to superior proton therapy technology.”

Johan Löf, Founder and CEO of RaySearch, states, “RaySearch’s expertise in oncology software and Mevion Medical Systems’ latest technological advancements will continue to bring innovation in the proton therapy field and we look forward to working together with Mevion to further advance proton cancer treatments.”

*The MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™, FLASH therapy, online adaptive therapy, and Arc therapy are not yet available for clinical use.

About Mevion Medical Systems

Mevion Medical Systems is the leading provider of compact proton therapy systems for cancer care. Dedicated to advancing the design and accessibility of proton therapy worldwide, Mevion pioneered the single-room platform and continues to further the science and application of proton therapy. Since 2013, Mevion compact proton therapy single-room systems have been used by leading cancer centers for treating patients. Mevion's series of products, including the flagship MEVION S250i and MEVION S250-FIT* with HYPERSCAN pencil beam scanning, represent the world's most compact proton therapy systems that eliminate the obstacles of size, complexity, and cost. Mevion is headquartered in Littleton, Massachusetts with a presence in Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.mevion.com.

About MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™

Enabled by the world’s smallest self-shielded proton accelerator, the MEVION S250-FIT Proton Therapy System™ is the first and only proton therapy system designed to FIT in a single existing conventional LINAC vault. The FIT system features the industry-leading HYPERSCAN® Pencil Beam Scanning for Intensity Modulated Proton Therapy (IMPT) with pMLC, and an upright patient positioner with a large bore diagnostic CT from Leo Cancer Care for IGRT and adaptive therapy. FIT is also designed to support fast access to emerging technologies like Arc therapy, adaptive planning, dual-energy CT (DECT), FLASH therapy, and more.

About RaySearch

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®*. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch's software has been sold to over 900 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the shares have been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

*Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

Connect with us on:

Twitter: @MevionMedical

LinkedIn: Mevion Medical Systems

Facebook: MevionMedical

Instagram: mevionmedicalsystems