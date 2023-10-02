American Water Named Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the Seventh Consecutive Year

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., today announced its designation as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women for the seventh consecutive year. The Forum of Executive Women, the Greater Philadelphia Region’s premier women’s organization, honors the top public companies with 30 percent or more women on their respective boards, annually.

"American Water is honored to once again receive recognition as a Champion of Board Diversity by The Forum of Executive Women," said M. Susan Hardwick, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Water. "We are extremely fortunate to have such an engaged, talented and diverse board. It is a model for effective governance that adds true value for all of our stakeholders."

The Forum of Executive Women's annual Women in Leadership Report, which will be released in October and is a collaboration with PwC, provides an annual examination on diversity in the boardrooms and executive suites of the top 100 public companies in the Philadelphia region. The Champions of Board Diversity will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 4 at The Forum’s annual Leadership Breakfast at the Loews Hotel. For event details, visit www.foewevents.com.

American Water was recognized as one of 37 companies in Greater Philadelphia that are paving the way for gender equity.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,500 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

As one of the fastest growing utilities in the U.S., American Water expects to invest $30 to $34 billion in infrastructure repairs and replacement, system resiliency and regulated acquisitions over the next 10 years. The company has a long-standing history of executing its core operations, aligned with sustainable best practices, through its commitments to safety, affordability, customer service, protecting the environment, an inclusive workforce and strengthening communities.

American Water has been recognized on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fifth consecutive year, ranked 18th on Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies 2023 List, earned the U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act designation and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense® Excellence Award, among additional state, local and national recognitions.

About The Forum of Executive Women

Founded in 1977, The Forum of Executive Women is the Greater Philadelphia Region's premier women's organization, actively working to bring together, and leverage the influence of, professional women to expand the impact and power of women in the workplace and beyond. Forum membership has grown over four decades to comprise more than 600 of the most influential leaders throughout the region. Visit foew.com for more information.