Vertical Farming Company Growy Selects Multistorey Logistics City Hub CTPark Amsterdam City as Production and Distribution Centre

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has agreed a deal with vertical farming company Growy for 4,750 sqm of warehouse and office space at CTPark Amsterdam City, the pioneering 120,000 sqm last mile multi-layer building in the Western Docklands district of Amsterdam. At CTPark Amsterdam City, Growy will build a full-scale urban farm for food production and the office will house its international headquarters in a location close to Schiphol Airport.

Growy has developed high-tech, AI driven indoor farms to grow efficiently high-quality leafy greens. The company is based in Amsterdam and has farms in Singapore and Kuwait. Its purpose is to grow next-level healthy, tasty, and affordable food for all, without being a burden to the environment. Looking for a partner that could support its international expansion plans while reflecting its sustainable credentials, CTPark Amsterdam City’s location in the heart of the Netherlands’ central infrastructure, its proximity to a densely populated residential area, the amenities that are provided and the sustainability benchmark it will set for emission-free logistics, made it the ideal choice for Growy’s long-term commercial ambitions.

Growy’s 4,750 sqm lease at CTPark Amsterdam City comprises 3,578 sqm of warehouse space, 679 sqm of office space and 477 sqm mezzanine, a considerable investment in space that will enable the company to construct a large-scale, commercial vertical farm, as well as its international headquarters. The company’s commitment to providing fresh and nutritious produce that is completely pesticide-free is matched by its dedication to environmentally conscious practices. This includes the emission-free distribution operations that Growy will be implementing at CTPark Amsterdam City and the park’s close proximity to both water and road links, enabling Growy’s produce to be sustainably transported to the city of Amsterdam and surrounding areas.

Recently completed, CTPark Amsterdam City is a pioneer in modern last mile logistics solutions that support city centres. The complex contains 120,000 sqm of storage and last mile distribution space, spread over several floors, with next level amenities including a bus service to the Sloterdijk train station, restaurant facilities, security, large roof garden, and transport over water.

CTPark Amsterdam City holds a pivotal position in one of Europe's most densely populated areas and is strategically located in the Port of Amsterdam, the fourth busiest cargo port in Europe. It provides direct access to the city center (seven minutes by water) and the ring Motorway A10 (three minutes) and has a 360-metre quay alongside the North Sea Canal where ships can load and unload. From the city hub, goods can be quickly transported by boat, electric truck, bus or e-bike to end users in the city. CTPark Amsterdam City’s philosophy is to be a future solution for multimodal (road and water) sustainable inner-city logistics for last mile deliveries to dense residential areas.

Setting a new benchmark in sustainability, CTPark Amsterdam City is completely self-sufficient in its energy management with green energy produced on-site by a massive 5.7 MWp solar plant and wind turbines, a battery to store green energy and a large energy connection to the grid. The park has been designed to facilitate emission-free logistics with over 200 charging facilities for electric trucks and other forms of emission-free traffic, and the option to install chargers at every parking space and loading dock. With its own docks the building is ideally located for transport over water into the city. This approach anticipates Amsterdam’s zero emission zones, which will place increased restrictions on fossil-fueled vehicles from 2025 to improve air quality in the city. There will also be increased weight limitations imposed on bridges and quays, and certain regions within the city centre will be made vehicle-free which will boost the appeal of transport over water.

Ard van de Kreeke, Growy’s founder: "Having the facilities to grow fresh, high-quality and nutritious produce and the infrastructure to facilitate our emission-free distribution operations are essential for Growy's vertical farm in Amsterdam. CTPark Amsterdam City does all of this, providing sustainable cutting-edge solutions to meet our ambitions for environmentally conscious and commercially viable urban agriculture."

Ronald Dasbach, Managing Director, CTP Netherlands, said: "We are very pleased to have such an international and innovative company in our building, as it fits the philosophy of our concept for CTPark Amsterdam City. Growy's advanced urban farming techniques and environmentally conscious practices make them an ideal tenant for CTP which, as developer, owner and operator, is committed to creating an environment where innovation and sustainability can thrive. CTPark Amsterdam City's strategically located position and sustainable state-of-the-art facilities are well-equipped to facilitate Growy's business model to move farming closer to its distribution market in Amsterdam city centre and the surrounding areas."

ENDS

About CTP

CTP is Europe’s largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 11 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 30 June 2023. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a ‘Low-Risk’ ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP’s corporate website: www.ctp.eu