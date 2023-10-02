FresYes Realty Joins The Real Brokerage

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, announced today that FresYes Realty, led by Jason Farris, has joined the company.

“I’m excited to welcome Jason and the entire FresYes Realty team to Real,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. “I’ve known Jason for many years, and he is the type of individual we strive to attract. In addition to putting the needs of his agents first, Jason is one of the most astute marketers in the real estate industry and enjoys nothing more than seeing others reach their full potential. All of our agents at Real stand to benefit from Jason’s expertise.”

Founded in 2014, FresYes received Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate’s Beta Broker of the Year award for marketing and culture during its first year of operation. In 2022, it was ranked by RealTrends as the No. 1 team in California. The team closed 539 transactions valued at $175 million in 2022. In addition to Farris, the entire 50-agent FresYes team, including Office Manager Corrie Tufte, have joined Real.

Throughout his more than 15-year career in real estate, Farris has combined his love of writing with his marketing and special events background to differentiate himself. Nicknamed the digital mayor of Fresno, his weekly FresYes Insider newsletter, which combines stories about what’s to love about California’s Central Valley and the people who live there with news about the real estate market, has grown to more than 80,000 subscribers – and FresYes Realty has more than 30,000 followers on Instagram. In addition to overseeing the FresYes team, Farris is a Tom Ferry Team Coach.

“Joining Real feels like coming home,” Farris said. “For our agents, who will have the support of Real as a broker and the opportunity to benefit from the company’s wealth-building programs, joining Real is the right thing to do. For me, Real will give me a larger stage to connect with and help more agents succeed.”

