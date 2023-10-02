IAMA Therapeutics Announces Multi-Phase, Strategic Provider Agreement with Evotec

GENOA, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IAMA Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for children affected by brain disorders, today announced that it has signed a multi-phase agreement with Evotec, which offers integrated drug development solutions. Evotec will provide IAMA with preclinical and clinical services to support the anticipated Phase 1, first-in-human (FIH), randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose (SAD), and multiple ascending doses (MAD) clinical trial to investigate the safety, tolerability, PK and PD of IAMA's lead program IAMA-6, a small molecule therapeutic targeting NKCC1 for the treatment of autism and epilepsy.

The agreement expands the companies' existing relationship, which entails collaborating on IND-enabling preclinical studies for IAMA-6. Under the agreement, Evotec will be responsible for conducting, executing, and managing the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 1 Study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IAMA-6 administered orally to male and female healthy adult volunteers. IAMA plans to submit a CTA filing in the EU and initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of 2023.

"We are excited to continue our collaboration with Evotec, our partner, to provide seamlessly integrated toxicity, safety, manufacturing, and other discovery and development services, including INDiGO, to support our regulatory studies," said Andrea P. Malizia, Ph.D., MBA Chief Executive Officer. "This is an exciting inflection point for IAMA as we advance our lead program into the clinic to fulfill our mission to develop clinically meaningful treatments for pediatric neurological conditions."

"We are proud to support IAMA with Evotec's full stack of clinical-enabling services, including INDiGO, as their lead program progresses towards clinical studies," said Dr. Matthias Evers, Chief Business Officer of Evotec. "We look forward to adding further rapid, efficient, and seamlessly integrated services to build on our successful relationship with IAMA."

About IAMA Therapeutics

IAMA Therapeutics pushes the boundaries of neuroscience drug discovery to develop new therapeutic opportunities and make a difference in children affected by epilepsy, neurodevelopmental and cognitive disorders. IAMA Therapeutics is developing IAMA-6 for potentially treating drug-resistant epilepsies and rare syndromic forms of autism, in addition to other chloride modulators targeting neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by cognitive impairment.

For more information, please visit https://iamatherapeutics.com/

About Evotec

Evotec is a life science company with a unique business model that delivers on its mission to discover and develop highly effective therapeutics and make them available to the patients. The Company's multimodality platform comprises a unique combination of innovative technologies, data and science for the discovery, development, and production of first-in-class and best-in-class pharmaceutical products. Evotec leverages this "Data-driven R&D Autobahn to Cures" for proprietary projects and within a network of partners including all Top 20 Pharma and over 800 biotechnology companies, academic institutions, as well as other healthcare stakeholders. Evotec has strategic activities in a broad range of currently underserved therapeutic areas, including e.g. neurology, oncology, as well as metabolic and infectious diseases. Within these areas of expertise, Evotec aims to create the world-leading co-owned pipeline for innovative therapeutics and has to-date established a portfolio of more than 200 proprietary and co-owned R&D projects from early discovery to clinical development. Evotec operates globally with more than 5,000 highly qualified people. The Company's 17 sites offer highly synergistic technologies and services and operate as complementary clusters of excellence.

For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on X/Twitter @Evotec and LinkedIn.