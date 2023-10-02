Krylon® Announces 2024 Color of the Year: Bluebird

A contemporary shade that evokes a profound connection to serene blue spaces found in nature, Bluebird is Krylon’s 2024 Color of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

A contemporary shade that evokes a profound connection to serene blue spaces found in nature, Bluebird is Krylon’s 2024 Color of the Year. (Photo: Business Wire)

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A contemporary shade that evokes a profound connection to serene blue spaces found in nature, Bluebird is Krylon’s 2024 Color of the Year. Bluebird reimagines pastel blue with a bold yet pale hue that uplifts and comforts, serving as a platform for modern minimalism while celebrating the beauty of natural tones and textures in perfect harmony.

“Bluebird evokes joy and contentment within a space, embracing consumer desire for ‘dopamine décor’,” said Ashley Banbury, Krylon's Color Marketing Manager. “Bluebird is a welcoming color that harmonizes effortlessly with both warm and cool shades and facilitates a balance in pairing accent colors, vintage furnishings and modern elements. Its soft yet sophisticated tone pushes the boundaries of transformation that pale shades can achieve on a wide range of materials.”

The resurgence of vintage and eccentric home décor continues to captivate DIYers and crafters as they strive to create spaces rich in meaning and personality. In an era where sustainability takes center stage, Bluebird's exuberant yet versatile tone is the perfect medium for breathing fresh life into unique secondhand or antique pieces, seamlessly bridging the gap between the past and the present.

“Krylon embraces the creative exploration of reducing and reusing materials, and Bluebird aligns perfectly with this ethos by giving DIYers an opportunity to refresh and revive décor in a contemporary color,” said Banbury. “Bluebird is the perfect accent to add a refreshing touch to home interiors and inject modern personality into any space.”

Curated based on Krylon’s analysis of today’s most up-to-date trends, Bluebird is a new color offering in the Fusion All-In-One® spray paint product line, which provides 5X stronger adhesion* on difficult surfaces such as plastic, metal and wood, and ready-to-assemble furniture without sanding or priming. Bluebird and the Fusion All-In-One line are founded on Krylon's color expertise to offer DIY enthusiasts and crafters a convenient way to infuse the latest trends into their homes.

Krylon's selection of Bluebird as the 2024 Color of the Year reinforces its dedication to offering innovative and inspiring design solutions that resonate with consumers. As a timeless and versatile shade, Bluebird is set to transform homes into havens of serenity and sustainability.

Krylon® has you covered

Celebrating over seven decades of product innovation and color, Krylon has become a household name for reviving and reimagining furniture, furnishings and everything else that makes you feel at home. DIY consumers trust the Krylon brand to provide a colorful, durable finish for all types of projects.

Fusion All-In-One® spray paint and other Krylon products are available at various national retailer locations with selections varying by retailer. Fusion All-In-One offers maximum rust protection and is fast drying. It can be used on plastic, wood, metal, glass, wicker, ceramic and other surfaces without the need to sand or prime.

Bluebird and other trending spray paint colors from Krylon are used by DIYers, home improvement enthusiasts and crafters who see possibilities all around them.

Find Bluebird—the Krylon 2024 Color of the Year—and more shades for all home décor updates at Krylon.com. With so many color choices, the possibilities are virtually endless.

*Compared to Krylon General Purpose paints.

**If this product, when applied according to product application instructions to a properly prepared surface, peels or fails to perform to your complete satisfaction, contact us with the product number at 1-800-247-3268 or ask@krylon.com to request a refund.

About Krylon®

Krylon is a spray paint industry leader whose legacy of product innovation and color has been a source of inspiration for DIYers and crafters since 1947. For nearly eight decades, Krylon customers have trusted its premium products to restore, create and protect. The brand’s consumer product lines include a wide selection of high-quality spray paints and paint-related products, from general-purpose paints to home décor to specialty products to rust protection and more. Learn more at Krylon.com.

About Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group

Sherwin-Williams Consumer Brands Group offers innovative products to meet customers’ paint and coating needs. The Group manufactures products under well-known brands such as Valspar®, HGTV Home® by Sherwin-Williams, Dutch Boy®, Purdy®, Krylon®, Minwax®, Thompson’s® Water Seal®, Cabot®, Dupli-Color® and many more. Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company is a global leader in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paints, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. For more information, visit www.Sherwin-Williams.com.