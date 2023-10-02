Elevate ENT Partners Acquires North Florida Center for Otolaryngology

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevate ENT Partners (“Elevate”), a leading management support organization (“MSO”) of ear, nose, and throat (“ENT”) practices nationwide, announced it has acquired North Florida Center for Otolaryngology (“North Florida ENT”).

"Partnering with Elevate ENT has been a smooth transition. Our values align seamlessly and Elevate’s strategic roadmap to drive continued growth makes us a much stronger provider in our community,” said Dr. Cort Taliaferro, a founding partner at North Florida Center for Otolaryngology. “Our combined strengths will allow us to build upon our past success and advance our long-standing tradition of delivering clinical excellence.”

Elevate ENT Partners invests in independent ENT and allergy practices across the United States and provides operational and financial resources to help practices optimize their growth. These resources include financial and revenue cycle management, contracting, marketing, human resources, and other important business disciplines. Elevate is actively pursuing new partnerships throughout the United States.

This most recent transaction follows Elevate’s acquisition of San Antonio Head & Neck Surgical Associates in Texas.

“Elevate ENT is a true collaborative physician partner that enables independent practices to deliver focused, quality healthcare while offering equity ownership and clinical autonomy,” said Dr. Jonathan Cooper, Chief Medical Officer at Elevate. “We partner with esteemed physicians and practices nationwide and our success can be traced back to a network of over 130 board-certified otolaryngologists.”

“We are thrilled to welcome North Florida Center for Otolaryngology to the Elevate family,” said James Polfreman, CEO of Elevate ENT Partners. “We look forward to continuing to expand as we welcome new ENT practices into our premier management support organization.”

Visit ElevateENT.com for more information.

About Elevate ENT Partners:

With over 80 otolaryngology centers and 130 physicians, Elevate ENT Partners is a leading practice management support organization that caters to the needs of ear, nose, and throat (ENT) practices nationwide. Our mission is to elevate private practices by providing scalable administrative support that removes barriers to quality care and enables ENT practitioners to achieve more while securing their future. We envision the next generation of ENT care in which we help preserve private practices by enabling their independence and empowering their success.