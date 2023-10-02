Holmusk, Veradigm Announce New Phase of Strategic Investment to Fuel Innovation and Close the Evidence Gap in Behavioral Health

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions, and Holmusk, a leading global behavioral health real-world evidence company, today jointly announced the next stage in its strategic collaboration.

The collaboration draws on the strengths of each company to fuel innovation in behavioral health and create the evidence needed to move the field forward. In this new phase of the collaboration, cohorts of millions of behavioral health patients and related de-identified clinical data from Veradigm will be added to Holmusk’s NeuroBlu Database, a leading source for real-world data that shows how behavioral health care is delivered. Veradigm is also making an additional financial investment in Holmusk, building on a collaboration launched early this year, when Veradigm became the lead investor in Holmusk’s Series B financing round.

“This strategic investment represents significant growth for our NeuroBlu Database, enabling us to move closer to our vision of creating a single source of truth for behavioral health,” said Nawal Roy, Holmusk’s founder and CEO. “This is a crucial step as we work to help eliminate the gaps in evidence, information, and learning that have held the behavioral health industry back from moving to an outcome-based reimbursement system and a learning healthcare system.”

The collaboration expands Holmusk’s NeuroBlu Database by millions of patients. The NeuroBlu Database will now be able to power even more research and address challenging behavioral health questions that require the creation of targeted research cohorts.

“We look forward to taking this next step in our collaboration with Holmusk,” said Rick Poulton, Veradigm’s Chief Executive Officer. “Holmusk’s expertise in preparing clinical real-world data for analysis, including mapping the data to a common data model, will be invaluable in unlocking new insights from our existing resources. We also believe it will enable the creation of much-needed evidence to improve behavioral health outcomes around the world.”

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to harness real-world data to transform both research and care for behavioral health. Combining the leading behavioral health database with AI-powered analytics and digital solutions designed to address the most pressing challenges in behavioral health, Holmusk is advancing the frontier of evidence generation and fueling innovation. Holmusk is headquartered in New York, with four additional offices around the world. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

