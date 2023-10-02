Walgreens Unveils myW™ days Offers October 4 - 7

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens is hosting a myW days member exclusive event October 4 through October 7 offering extraordinary bonus offers and Walgreens Cash rewards instore and online. Members can start clipping offers now to their myWalgreens account online at walgreens.com/mywdays.

“We saw high engagement and a positive response from customers and team members for the July myW days event,” said Linh Peters, Walgreens Chief Marketing Officer. “We are building on this excitement by offering another chance for accelerated earning of Walgreens Cash rewards ahead of the holiday season. In addition to offering rewards on store purchases and pickup/delivery we have a rich offer in place to encourage vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, RSV, and pneumonia and reward those proactively protecting themselves and others.”

Daily myW days Offers

myWalgreens members can unlock rich daily offers:

Wednesday, October 4 – Walgreens Branded Products: Earn 15% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products

Wednesday, October 4 – Walgreens Branded Products: Earn 15% Walgreens Cash rewards on Walgreens branded products

Thursday, October 5 – Pickup and Delivery Orders: Earn $10 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $30+ on a 30-Minute Pickup or 1-Hour Delivery order

Friday, October 6 – Online Only: Receive an extra 25% off $20 with code WAG25 or an extra 30% off $60 with code WAG30 on purchases sitewide

Saturday, October 7 – Storewide Rewards: Earn $20 Walgreens Cash rewards when you spend $45+ on eligible purchases made in-store, online, or on the Walgreens app

myW days Event-Long Offers

Walgreens Cash rewards will also be available throughout the four-day event:

Receive $20 Walgreens Cash reward bonus when you get a vaccine and spend $1+ on your next in-store purchase (Limit 3 per member)

Earn 15% Walgreens Cash rewards on all eligible purchases made in-store, online, or on the Walgreens app

Receive $25 Walgreens Cash rewards when you open a myWalgreens ® Credit Card and make a purchase within 45 days. Exclusions apply.

Walgreens Cash rewards earned during myW days will be available for members to redeem on future Walgreens purchases for up to one year from when earned.

Offering Customers Convenience

With the most convenient offerings of any healthcare retailer, Walgreens makes it easy for customers to shop smarter and get the items they need on their own schedule.

Walgreens mobile app: The free Walgreens app helps members stay healthy and save money faster. The app allows users to view their Walgreens Cash rewards balance in real-time, clip app-exclusive deals and coupons, refill and track Rx orders, and features a digital wallet for faster, contactless checkout.

Walgreens mobile app: The free Walgreens app helps members stay healthy and save money faster. The app allows users to view their Walgreens Cash rewards balance in real-time, clip app-exclusive deals and coupons, refill and track Rx orders, and features a digital wallet for faster, contactless checkout.

1-Hour and 24-Hour Same Day Delivery Options: Walgreens nationwide offer 1-Hour Delivery, allowing customers to place orders by 7 p.m. local time (hours may vary) for delivery of more than 27,000 retail items right to their door. In addition, customers who find themselves in a late-night or early morning pinch that need retail products outside of these hours, can order and select 24-hour Delivery from nearly 450 Walgreens locations.

30-minute Pickup: Walgreens offers 30-Minute Pickup. Customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes. Pickup hours vary by location based on store operating hours.

Same Day Prescription Delivery: Walgreens also offers Same Day Prescription Delivery as a quick and convenient service for ready prescriptions. After filling an eligible prescription, patients may select same-day prescription delivery by visiting Walgreens.com/PrescriptionDelivery, the Walgreens app or by calling their store.

myW™ days are 10/4-10/7/23. Must be a myWalgreens® member and clip offers to your myWalgreens® account to use in store and online. See specific offer details at walgreens.com/mywdays. Walgreens Cash rewards are not legal tender. No cash back or store credit. Walgreens Cash rewards good on future purchases. Rewards cannot be earned on photo orders not picked up in store, alcohol, dairy, tobacco, gift cards, pharmacy, discount program memberships, contact lenses, sales tax and shipping, or items or services sold by third-party partners. Walgreens Cash rewards applied after all discounts, percentages off and manufacturers’ coupons but before sales tax. Other exclusions apply. Complete details, including Walgreens Cash rewards expiration dates, at myWalgreens.com.

About Walgreens

Walgreens (www.walgreens.com) is included in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy and U.S. Healthcare segments of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA), an integrated healthcare, pharmacy and retail leader with a 170-year heritage of caring for communities. WBA’s purpose is to create more joyful lives through better health. Operating nearly 9,000 retail locations across America, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, Walgreens is proud to be a neighborhood health destination serving nearly 10 million customers each day. Walgreens pharmacists play a critical role in the U.S. healthcare system by providing a wide range of pharmacy and healthcare services, including those that drive equitable access to care for the nation’s underserved populations. To best meet the needs of customers and patients, Walgreens offers a true omnichannel experience, with fully integrated physical and digital platforms supported by the latest technology to deliver high-quality products and services in communities nationwide.