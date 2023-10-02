Helzberg Diamonds Introduces New Demi-fine Collection Scout & Lark

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jewelry industry leader Helzberg Diamonds continues to broaden and expand its assortment to offer customers even more choices for their jewelry wardrobe with the launch of demi-fine jewelry from designer collective Scout & Lark. The new collection is available in 30 stores and online exclusively at Helzberg Diamonds.

“We understand the importance of providing options for customers when it comes to choosing the right jewelry to express their personal style and fit their budget,” said Julie Yoakum, President of Helzberg Diamonds. “This accessible collection featuring fashion-forward, expressive designs expands our reach with both younger and young-at-heart consumers.”

The new Scout & Lark collection at Helzberg Diamonds is comprised of over 120 items ranging from $79.99 up to $699.99, including a variety of expressive pieces consisting of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces.

Crafted with modern materials, including 10k gold, vermeil, and lab grown diamonds, this collection offers luxe beauty at an attainable price. The versatile designs are perfect for gifting or anyone looking to elevate their jewelry collection with everyday-wearable pieces made to love and last. Shop the Scout & Lark collection.

About Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds®, a retail and online jewelry store focused on customer service, has 170 stores nationwide featuring a wide selection of fine jewelry, including diamond engagement rings and wedding rings, precious gems and watches. Helzberg Diamonds takes pride in a legacy built on trust, knowledge, and high-quality diamonds at an incredible price. Helzberg Diamonds is based in North Kansas City, Missouri, and is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK/A and BRK/B). For the locations nearest you, visit Helzberg.com or call 1-800-HELZBERG (800-435-9237).