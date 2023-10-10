Becker Logistics Earns Rank No. 3633 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

For the 4th time, Becker Logistics appears on the Inc. 5000, Ranking No. 3633 with a three-year revenue growth of 134%.

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker Logistics, a distinguished leader in third-party logistics (3PL), is proud to announce its significant achievement of securing the 3,633rd spot on the illustrious 2023 Inc. 5000 list, a remarkable compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious recognition validates Becker Logistics' relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and expansion in the North American market, further consolidating its footprint in the logistics sector.

“Over the last trailing 12 months (TTM) we went through a deflationary marketplace which really affected our revenue per shipment. To date we have been able to tackle and create new processes as we continue on the journey. The current market conditions require strategy, planning, and processes with leadership and management. Our relationship with our customers have grown as much as our relationship with our carriers and we continue to broaden and deepen those relationships. I am optimistic with what the future holds and our team is ready for any challenges may arise.

Being included in the Inc. 5000 list is an honor and a testament to the hard work, dedication, and innovative spirit of our entire team at Becker Logistics. We remain committed to delivering unparalleled service and logistic solutions to our customers and continuing our growth trajectory in the dynamic 3PL landscape,” stated Jim Becker, CEO of Becker Logistics.

Becker Logistics has continuously evolved to meet the diverse needs of its clientele, focusing on the enhancement of supply chain efficiency, technological integration, and customer satisfaction. Its dedication to operational excellence and strategic partnerships has driven substantial growth, elevating the company’s status in the logistics industry.

The Inc. 5000 list, produced annually by Inc. Magazine, is a distinguished ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies and is synonymous with entrepreneurial success. Being featured on this list is a significant accolade, highlighting Becker Logistics’ extraordinary growth, strategic leadership, and industry influence.

About Becker Logistics: Becker Logistics is a transportation management company that matches over 600 current customers with its top-quality asset-based carriers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Becker Logistics has over 70,000 contracts with asset-based carriers, and a dependable network of quality truck and rail carriers. Our operations include, but are not limited to, truckload or less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbeds, dry vans or drop trailers, temperature controlled, expedited, hazardous materials, warehousing, supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL). Becker Logistics offers a dependable and reliable route for solving urgent shipping issues and supports its customers through a trusted network of high-quality carriers.