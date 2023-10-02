Fortune Media and Great Place to Work Name Tractor Supply a 2023 Best Workplace in Retail

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today it has been named to Fortune’s 2023 list of Best Workplaces in Retail™. Fortune Media and Great Place to Work compiled the annual list recognizing 35 retail organizations with a workplace culture that attracts the industry’s best talent. This was Tractor Supply’s inaugural inclusion on the list.

The Best Workplaces in Retail are chosen based on analysis of survey responses from over 133,000 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the retail industry. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or other demographic identifiers.

“Our Team Members are the heartbeat of Tractor Supply, and this award reaffirms our commitment to providing them with an outstanding work environment. We strive to provide opportunities for all Team Members to develop, advance, live well, and of course, have fun,” said Melissa Kersey, chief human resources officer at Tractor Supply. “We are honored to receive this accolade, especially in one of the largest sectors of employment in the U.S.”

Tractor Supply has been Great Place to Work Certified for four consecutive years. Certification is based on employee feedback and independent analysis to identify employers who create an outstanding employee experience.

The company was also recently included in Forbes’ fifth annual list of America's Best-In-State Employers, compiled based on employees’ willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family, their assessment of stand-out employers in their home state and assessment of stand-out employers nationally in their respective industries. Tractor Supply is ranked in Tennessee, where the company is headquartered, as well as North Carolina.

Tractor Supply has previously been named one of the Nashville Business Journal’s Best Places to Work, The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces in Middle Tennessee, and Newsweek’s top 1,000 of America’s Greatest Workplaces. To learn more about employment opportunities at Tractor Supply, visit TractorSupply.careers.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s 52,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 2,181 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of July 1, 2023, the Company operated 192 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.