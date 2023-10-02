SONIC Drive-In Introduces New Trick or Treat Blast that Combines the Best Pieces from Your Halloween Haul

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Get ready to scream for the Halloween season’s most delicious treat, available exclusively at SONIC® Drive-In locations! The all-new Trick or Treat Blast features three fan-favorites – HEATH, M&M’S® Minis and OREO® Cookie Pieces – mixed with creamy soft serve. The Trick or Treat Blast is creeping into drive-ins nationwide October 2 through December 31, while supplies last.

Whether your Halloween plans consist of going door-to-door in costume or staying home in pajamas to watch a scary movie, the Trick or Treat Blast is like digging into a bag of your favorite goodies and enjoying them all in one craveable bite. The crunchy sweet toffee of HEATH, colorful and crispy coated chocolate M&M’S® Minis, and crunchy OREO® Cookie Pieces with creamy filling are all blended together with your choice of rich vanilla or chocolate soft serve and topped with even more of all three sweets.

“We know that it can be hard to pick just one item to enjoy from your trick or treating bag, but Halloween is a time to indulge your sweet tooth and you shouldn’t have to choose just one!” said Mackenzie Gibson, Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation at SONIC. “We first introduced the Trick or Treat Blast in 2020, and this year we’ve reimagined the fan-favorite dessert to include a new lineup of three sweet add-ins that will make guests feel like they’re getting an entire trick or treat haul in every bite. Whether you enjoy it with chocolate or vanilla soft serve, it’s scary just how good it tastes.”

The wickedly wonderful Trick or Treat Blasts start at $4.59 for a Medium, and they also support a spooky good cause. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC donates a portion of all drink, slush, blast and shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $27 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs to support public education in the U.S.

*SONIC donates a portion of every Drink, Slush, and Shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 48 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.