UiPath and Teradata Partner to Help Businesses Automate Data-Driven Insights for ESG Initiatives

NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, and Teradata (NYSE: TDC) today announced a partnership that will allow enterprises to seamlessly and securely automate complex data applications directly at the source—from dashboards to generative AI to large language models (LLMs).

Data-driven insights are valuable for environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, with Teradata and UiPath uniquely positioned to drive positive impact by helping customers advance their ESG ambitions through the power of data harmonization across the enterprise. UiPath will hold a demonstration during Teradata’s Possible Orlando conference titled, “Automation-powered Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) analysis.” UiPath will illustrate how customers can unlock their data by seamlessly connecting multiple disparate data sources to create a streamlined and actionable analysis of ESG initiatives such as carbon footprint.

The wave of innovation spurred by generative AI and LLMs requires businesses to improve their data harmonization and analytics capabilities. UiPath customers are expected to benefit from Teradata’s expertise in enabling organizations to activate data and analytics, including for AI, at scale. The partnership will accelerate AI time to value by managing uncontrolled data growth and modernizing the IT environment, delivering flexibility with an open and connected ecosystem, and scaling AI innovation across the enterprise.

Teradata brings robust analytic capabilities for end-to-end analytic pipelines, including data preparation, model training, and operationalizing at scale with massive parallel processing architecture. With its open, flexible, and responsible approach, UiPath provides organizations with a comprehensive platform for implementing and harnessing AI-powered automation. Together, the platforms can reduce customer costs and time to market by:

Utilizing Teradata data in automation workflows : incorporating enterprise data from Teradata seamlessly into an automated workflow is easy using UiPath Database Activities and making Teradata data available to use in multi-system, complex, and end-to-end processes.

: incorporating enterprise data from Teradata seamlessly into an automated workflow is easy using UiPath Database Activities and making Teradata data available to use in multi-system, complex, and end-to-end processes. Collecting data from hard-to-access sources : collect data from virtually anywhere. Process structured and unstructured data from sources like legacy systems and local system files, then store it in Teradata.

: collect data from virtually anywhere. Process structured and unstructured data from sources like legacy systems and local system files, then store it in Teradata. Automating data quality and enrichment activities: enrich Teradata data and ensure data quality with AI-driven data validation and human-in-the-loop capabilities to manage exceptions.

enrich Teradata data and ensure data quality with AI-driven data validation and human-in-the-loop capabilities to manage exceptions. Simplifying data ingestion and maintenance: activities function as a drag-and-drop experience that do not require writing complex code, meaning any user can now implement automation as part of data maintenance, continuous testing, and administration activities.

“With various AI technologies being implemented in enterprises at a fast-growing rate, businesses must manage and process significant volumes to get the maximum value from AI-powered automation,” said Dhruv Asher, Senior Vice President of Alliances and Business Development at UiPath. “We believe the partnership with Teradata can help our customers achieve this and drive new AI use cases in their industries and significantly improve data-driven insights.”

“As ChatGPT and other LLMs continue to drive AI-generated automation, this partnership will enable increased improvement and usage of these models. One of the biggest hurdles enterprises face in deriving value from their AI initiatives is when moving analytics from proof-of-concept to production takes too long or doesn’t happen at all. Teradata and UiPath can help customers scale beyond proof-of-concept to deliver automation — and innovation — across the enterprise,” said Lisa Stewart, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Partners and Alliances at Teradata.

The Teradata and UiPath database integration is available worldwide today.

About Teradata

At Teradata, we believe that people thrive when empowered with better information. Our best-in-class cloud analytics and data platform delivers the harmonized data and trusted AI/ML organizations need for confident decision-making, faster innovation, and impactful business results.

See how at Teradata.com.

About UiPath

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) is on a mission to uplevel knowledge work so more people can work more creatively, collaboratively, and strategically. The AI-powered UiPath Business Automation Platform combines the leading robotic process automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities to understand, automate, and operate end-to-end processes, offering unprecedented time-to-value. For organizations that need to evolve to survive and thrive through increasingly changing times, UiPath is The Foundation of Innovation™. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.