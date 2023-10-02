Found Launches New Campaign with Creative Studio CōLab to Redefine Healthy Weight Loss

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a time of cultural frenzy around medically-supported weight loss, evidence-based weight care program Found launched a new brand campaign today to remind people that weight loss is not one size fits all, and that a comprehensive, personalized approach that considers an individual's biology, medical history, and lifestyle results in the best outcomes.

The campaign, which was developed in partnership with creative studio CōLab, features a :30 hero video entitled “Not for Every Body” that takes a look at weight loss approaches that might work for some, but aren’t for everyone. Every day, people struggle with weight loss and fitness regimes that aren’t right for them. The “Not for Every Body” campaign shares how Found’s approach is tailored to an individual’s needs and biology. This story extends into digital via display ad units and audio podcast spots.

Found worked with CōLab, a creative studio that specializes in startup marketing and design, to develop the campaign, which started with shifting Found’s marketing strategy from performance-focused to a full-funnel brand approach. Aligning closely with the Found leadership team, new goals, strategies, tactics, and measures were developed and brought to life by a group of partners, including media agency Media by Mother and creative production company Near Future.

“Most people don’t fail at losing weight, the weight loss industry fails them. A one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss won’t work. In other areas of healthcare, we recognize that treatment needs to be tailored to the individual,” said Sarah Jones Simmer, CEO at Found. “We’re living through an era where the role of medication in a weight loss journey is increasingly understood and accepted - and that’s something we want to celebrate. In parallel, we need to recognize that each individual’s journey is unique and the tools that work for some - whether that’s certain nutrition regimes, movement routines, or medications - won’t work for everyone. Found’s comprehensive, clinician-designed program incorporates medication interventions when appropriate, as well as guidance around lifestyle change, equipping members with the tools they need to take control of their weight and health.”

“We’ve all tried diets or exercise programs that just don’t fit,” said CōLab Managing Director Brian Wakabayashi. “Found is different. They personalize the program around your individual biology. Our strategy with the campaign was to tell that simple story in a relatable way.”

“Weight loss is already a stressful topic to talk about which is why we chose a direction infused with humor and playfulness,” said CōLab Executive Creative Director Salih Abdul-Karim. “We wanted to have a good laugh about all the eccentric things people do to shed those pounds, but in a down-to-earth way to emphasize that each of us is unique and special. Found is here to help people find the weight loss solution that's right for them."

The campaign launches in selected markets the week of October 1, with ad units across Roku, Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Reddit, The Trade Desk, and Nextdoor as well as selected podcasts and streaming audio on Pandora. It’s currently slated to run through the week of November 19.

About Found:

Found is an evidence-based weight care solution that combines the best of modern medicine with lasting behavior change, access to personalized coaching and a supportive community. Centered around clinical care, Found provides its members with a comprehensive weight loss program that delivers long term, sustainable results. Found designs personalized treatments around every factor that make people unique, including biology, medical history, existent lifestyle, goals and more. Found’s members are supported by a team that includes providers to prescribe effective medication, and the best of consumer technology to provide behavioral health interventions delivered through our app for guidance on nutrition, movement, sleep and emotional health. Found is among the largest medically-assisted weight loss clinics in the country, having served 200,000+ Americans to-date. For more information, visit www.joinfound.com.

About CōLab:

CōLab is a creative studio reimagined for startups. Incubated inside WestCap, an operating equity investor for technology startups, CōLab combines a unique mix of practices selected to help startups breakthrough their challenges including brand and product design, product insights, brand strategy, marketing creative, growth and performance and PR. Learn more at www.colabgroup.com.