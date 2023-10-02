RobotLAB Proudly Renews Longstanding NAO & Pepper Agreements With United Robotics Group

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RobotLAB, the premier robotics integrator that has delivered impactful robotics business innovations and solutions for more than 15 years, has renewed its agreement with United Robotics Group (URG), the new owner of Aldebaran, a former entity of SoftBank Robotics. RobotLAB has been the master distributor for URG’s NAO and Pepper robots since 2009, boasting nearly 7,000 and 600 deployments, respectively. The renewed agreement will extend RobotLAB and URG’s partnership for the foreseeable future, ensuring NAO and Pepper will be equipped with top tier software and curricula, and sold, integrated, serviced, and repaired via RobotLAB’s best-in-class processes – which will be critical as demand for robotics and AI integration grows exponentially.

“RobotLAB is on the cutting-edge of robotics technology, and we’re confident in our ability to identify truly innovative products like NAO and Pepper, which are two of the most impressive, game-changing robots available today,” said Elad Inbar, founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “We are excited to extend our partnership with the same group of people under the new ownership of URG, as this has been a longstanding and valued alliance fueled by the growing demand for AI-based business efficiencies. Our continued partnership will ensure NAO and Pepper benefit their sectors with intelligent software solutions, full-service deployment, and our own deep knowledge of robotics.”

As URG’s strategic partner, RobotLAB is the only provider of standard operating procedures, onsite deployment, annual service packages, consultation, learning management systems, curricula and training for Pepper and NAO – as with all robots in RobotLAB’s diverse portfolio. RobotLAB has integrated NAO into K-12 schools and universities across the country and is currently deploying more than 150 STEM carts, which include NAO robots, to every public school in American Samoa as part of a landmark edtech deal designed to educate students on robotics and AI developments and reinforce career and college readiness. The company also developed the exclusive NAO AI-Edition, which uses chatbots and other tools to make AI accessible through robots. Providing a myriad of business solutions, Pepper is a versatile customer service robot that can be tailored to meet the needs of banks, hospitals, assisted living centers, cannabis retailers, hotels and more. As labor shortages persist and businesses look for new ways to innovate, Pepper offers a friendly face and versatile programming options that fit businesses of any scale and specialty.

“We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with RobotLAB, a company that shares our vision of advancing robotics technology in various sectors," said Jason Panella, VP Education at United Robotics Group. "RobotLAB's extensive experience in distributing and supporting robotic solutions makes the company an ideal partner. This collaboration will allow us to continue bringing our innovative products to a wider range of customers, thus accelerating the adoption of delivery robots in education and business sectors."

For more than 15 years, RobotLAB has provided turnkey robotics solutions to companies of all sizes in industries including foodservice, hospitality, banking, education, assisted living, education, cleaning, delivery and hospitals. The company’s talented team of roboticists has effectively deployed more than 10,000 robots that have provided an impressive array of businesses with a clear path to the successful and highly specialized integration of robotics solutions. RobotLAB oversees all aspects of the robotics integration process – from sales, tailored programming, onsite integration and repairs – to ensure businesses can access and understand solutions that will dramatically improve their performance.

For more information about RobotLAB’s tailored integration and business solutions, visit www.robotlab.com.

About RobotLAB

Since 2007, RobotLAB has guided businesses to dramatic bottom-line increases by helping them harness and leverage the immense power of automation. Catering to an array of economically critical industries that span education, finance, healthcare, delivery and hospitality, RobotLAB provides robotic business solutions that improve ROI and enhance the user experience. With a multitude of in-house teams and department specialists, the company remains focused on a seamless integration process that begins with an in-depth assessment of client needs. Sales and delivery experts ensure proper product immersion while implementation and installation professionals ensure peak performance. In a world replete with business uncertainties, RobotLAB ensures operational consistency through technology. In 2023, RobotLAB launched the first robotics integration franchise program to best serve growing demand for robotics across the U.S. in nearly all business sectors. To franchise with RobotLAB, visit www.robotlab.com/franchise.

About United Robotics Group

United Robotics Group brings together leading robotics companies to create a singular ecosystem that combines hardware and software expertise under one roof. Our team of robotics experts from both the social and industrial sectors work together with a shared goal to empower humanity with technology. Otherwise known as the CobiotX company who created this 3rd generation of robotics – robots for humans, the United Robotics Group is committed to developing standardized and customized solutions to meet social and business challenges in the life science, health and care, hospitality, education, intralogistics, maintenance and surveillance sectors with quality, data protection and sustainability as key driving forces. All planning humans in the center of all.

RSBG SE, the investment entity of RAG-Stiftung, focused on technology and engineering driven companies is majority shareholder of United Robotics Group. SoftBank Robotics Group is minority shareholder of United Robotics Group.

To learn more about United Robotics Group: www.unitedroboticsgroup.us