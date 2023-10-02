Macrobond Partners With the Macro Specialist Designation

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Macrobond, the leading provider of global macroeconomic data and time-series technology, has teamed up with Trahan Macro Research and its sister company, the Center for the Macro Specialist Designation (CMSD). The CMSD has created the Macro Specialist Designation (M2SD) program – one of the newest and most exciting certifications in finance.

M2SD Powered by Macrobond is a study program for financial professionals that offers candidates a deep grounding in top-down macroeconomic analysis – from the economic cycle and its link to markets to the interconnections that govern the global financial system.

Macrobond will provide M2SD candidates with free access to its desktop application, allowing them to analyze and visualize more than 300 million data series in real time as they pursue the M2SD certification through three levels of exams.

Macrobond’s global customer base also makes it a good fit with M2SD. The program’s current candidates hail from nations across the Americas, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region and work in professions including asset management, research, hedge funds, asset allocation, financial advisory and academia.

M2SD Powered by Macrobond complements financial professionals’ “bottom-up" fundamental equity training and will equip candidates with the tools they need to successfully develop and implement macro techniques in their investment analyses.

“Macro data is at the core of the Macro Specialist Designation framework, so Macrobond is a natural partner for us and our candidates. It’s very intuitive to use, and much more flexible than working in Excel. It has greatly improved our efficiency and collaboration.”

-- Francois Trahan, Founder of the Center for the Macro Specialist Designation and Trahan Macro Research

“The importance of macroeconomic analysis has never been greater, so the launch of this professional qualification couldn’t be more timely. The team behind the Macro Specialist Designation includes some of the most respected names in the field, and we are extremely proud that they have selected Macrobond as their data and technology partner in this elite program. Participants will benefit from Macrobond's extensive macroeconomic and financial datasets used by the world’s largest and most reputable financial organizations, the tools to analyze that data and a rich library of charts curated by the experts leading the Macro Specialist Designation. We are excited to support all parties in this unique offering."

-- Howard Rees, Macrobond Chief Commercial Officer

About Macrobond

Macrobond is a leading provider of global economic, aggregate financial and sector time-series data for professionals including economists, analysts, quants, strategists, portfolio managers and asset allocators. Founded in Malmo, Sweden in 2008, its flexible SaaS solution delivers timely macroeconomic data from more than 2,500 sources, supported by the most comprehensive metadata in the industry. Macrobond’s integrated analytical tools enable customers worldwide to quickly find, analyse and visualise relevant data. Automated workflows empower users to instantly share their insights, enhancing enterprise-wide collaboration and improving productivity.

About the Macro Specialist Designation

M²SD Powered by Macrobond, run by the Center for the Macro Specialist Designation, is a study program designed to help financial professionals perform at a high level during all sorts of macroeconomic backdrops and successfully implement macro techniques in their investment analysis. The curriculum is complementary to fundamental research practices and has very little overlap with other popular industry certifications. The online program, hosted by Canvas, can be completed in as little as 18 months while maintaining a full-time career. Learn more here.

About Trahan Macro Research

Founded by Francois Trahan, this independent macro research boutique focuses on helping institutional investors navigate the most profitable path through today’s financial markets. It publishes macro-themed research addressing the most pressing issues in portfolio strategy and quantitative research, focusing on forecasting the business cycle using data that anticipates movements in leading indicators. Francois has over 25 years of experience forecasting financial markets and is the only Portfolio Strategist ever inducted into the Institutional Investor Analyst Hall of Fame.

Learn more: TMR