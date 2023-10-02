For the First Time in 100 years, Charmin is Reinventing the Square for the Perfect Tear

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charmin has been secretly testing a big innovation for their Ultra Soft rolls. Some lucky consumers have even gotten it in-store through a secret test. But now, for the first time, Charmin is ready to talk about reinventing the square.

Charmin has reinvented the square by replacing the traditional perforation line with a scalloped edge to provide a better, smoother tear, and launched Smooth Tear as part of the Ultra Soft category to offer a more enjoyable go.

“ This is something the toilet paper category hasn’t seen, and we’ve spent more than five years perfecting the technology and design behind it,” said Rob Reinerman, Charmin Vice President, Procter & Gamble. “ At Charmin, we’re all about delivering a better bathroom experience and delivering superior products with the best performance, ultimately delivering value to our consumers. It’s why we keep innovating and investing in performance.”

Many consumers often get frustrated when they’re unable to get a clean tear, resulting in additional toilet paper usage and potential waste. This innovation aims to deliver an even and clean tear every single time, addressing multiple pain points that are experienced when using toilet paper. Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear enables getting just the right desired amount, does not tear during dispensing and leaves a clean smooth cut.

“ Consumers’ #1 complaint to our call centers over the years has been the uneven tears from the square shape,” said Gregg Weaver, Senior Scientist, Procter & Gamble. “ The uneven tear is a result of straight perforations that don’t match the direction that consumers pull sheets and where the toilet paper is hung in the bathroom. The new Charmin wavy perforation ensures that you’re able to tear smoothly no matter where and how you tear.”

Charmin Ultra Soft Smooth Tear is rolling out this month in stores nationwide. Visit Charmin.com for more information about Charmin’s commitment to help all people #EnjoytheGo.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.