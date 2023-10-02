MGIS and Reliance Matrix Partner to Offer Specialized Insurance Programs for Doctor Group Practices

SALT LAKE CITY & PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MGIS, a leading national insurance program manager that builds specialized insurance programs for doctors, and Reliance Matrix, a leader in financial protection and absence management solutions, have partnered to offer industry-leading disability insurance and specialty coverages to doctor group practices. Together, the two organizations will serve doctors in all practice settings and medical specialties, building comprehensive benefits solutions.

“MGIS is the gold standard for well-crafted, well-curated insurance solutions for physician practices,” said Todd Elliott, Senior Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer for Reliance Matrix. “Add to that our market leadership in the healthcare sector, and you have a powerhouse resource.” Hospitals and health systems occupy the largest segment of Reliance Matrix’s book of business, owing in part to sophisticated absence management technology solutions and HR platform integration.

“We have partnered with insurance carriers to bring doctor groups the highest quality specialized disability insurance for more than 50 years,” said Jeff Brunken, President of MGIS. “We decided to partner with Reliance Matrix because of their technology leadership, their healthcare industry expertise, and the opportunity to offer critical services to enhance client experience and meet emerging broker and client needs.”

The first proprietary collaboration between MGIS and Reliance Matrix is Disability Guard for Doctors™, a unique long-term disability product blending the highly valued policy provisions of an individual product with the guaranteed issue and simplified administration of a group LTD plan.

Marketed through independent brokers and agents, benefit solutions also include short-term disability, group life and Accidental Death & Dismemberment plans. Access to Reliance Matrix’s patented HR technology tools and platform integrations, and a full suite of value-added services including Financial Wellness, Employee Assistance, 24-hour Travel Assistance, and Identity Theft Recovery services, will also be available.

For more information, visit www.MGIS.com or contact your benefits consultant.

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for doctors. MGIS partners with highly rated insurers and focuses on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by the underwriting companies of Reliance Matrix and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s, and are marketed exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

About Reliance Matrix

Reliance Matrix delivers employee benefit, absence management and workforce productivity solutions through the financial stability of a top-rated (A++ by AM Best) insurance carrier, the proven innovation of an absence TPA, and the daily commitment of thousands of team members across America.* Born in 1907, Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office Schaumburg, IL) is a leading provider of employee benefits, absence management and retirement savings solutions. Matrix Absence Management, Inc. (Home Office Phoenix, AZ) traces its roots to Silicon Valley at the dawn of the tech boom.

Reliance Matrix is a member of the Tokio Marine Group. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., the ultimate holding company of the Tokio Marine Group, is incorporated in Japan and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Tokio Marine Group operates in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance and life insurance sectors globally. The Group’s main operating subsidiary, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire (TMNF), was founded in 1879 and is the oldest and leading property and casualty insurer in Japan.

*Insurance products and services are underwritten by Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company in all states except New York. In New York, insurance products and services are underwritten by First Reliance Standard Life Insurance Company (Home Office New York, NY.)