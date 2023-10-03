The Kemper Foundation Opens Read Conmigo Grant Applications to Bilingual Educators in Dallas, Los Angeles and Miami

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Kemper Foundation has opened its Read Conmigo bilingual educator grant application cycle for spring 2024 grants. Eligible teachers can apply in the following counties: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura (California); Broward and Miami-Dade (Florida); and Dallas (Texas).

The Read Conmigo program is focused on advancing bilingual education through the support of elementary schoolteachers. The Foundation annually awards up to 100 grants of $3,000 each in two grant cycles to teachers of Spanish-English bilingual classrooms. The grants can be used for educational resources, tools and materials, and professional development.

The application deadline for spring 2024 grants is November 3, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Additional information, including eligibility requirements, grant usage guidelines, FAQs and the grant application, is posted on The Kemper Foundation website. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee comprised of officers from The Kemper Foundation and Read Conmigo program partners. Grant funds will be awarded early in 2024 for this grant cycle. To learn more about The Kemper Foundation’s Read Conmigo grant program, visit The Kemper Foundation website.

About The Kemper Foundation

The Kemper Foundation is the philanthropic partner of Kemper Corporation and focuses on support for charitable causes and organizations in education, health, and community development. Through our owned programs, key partnerships, financial donations, and Kemper employee volunteerism, we aim to make a meaningful difference in the communities where we live and work.