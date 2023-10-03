Pharma Logistics Awarded Department of Defense Contract for Pharmaceutical Reverse Distribution Services

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pharma Logistics (www.pharmalogistics.com), a leading provider of pharmaceutical reverse distribution services, announced today its recent victory in securing a 5-year, $45 million contract with the Department of Defense (DoD). Under this groundbreaking agreement, Pharma Logistics will provide pharmaceutical reverse distribution services to all branches of the military, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard facilities worldwide.

Key Highlights of the Contract:

Compliance and Security: Pharma Logistics will ensure that pharmaceutical returns are handled in compliance with DEA, EPA, DOT and state and federal regulatory requirements. This includes the secure and environmentally responsible disposal of expired medications. Cost Savings: The contract will enable the Department of Defense to reduce healthcare costs by efficiently managing expired pharmaceutical inventory, ultimately contributing to fiscal responsibility within the military healthcare system. International Coverage: This contract extends Pharma Logistics’ services to thousands of military installations across the globe including Europe, the Pacific Rim and the Middle East.

Michael Zaccaro, President, and CEO of Pharma Logistics, expressed his excitement about this milestone achievement, stating, "We are honored to be awarded this contract by the Department of Defense. It underscores our proven ability to service thousands of facilities both nationally and internationally and our unwavering commitment to ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements, while delivering cost savings to the DoD. Pharma Logistics is committed to delivering best-in-class service and maintaining the DoD's trust in us."

Pharma Logistics has a long-standing reputation for excellence in the pharmaceutical reverse distribution industry. Its services enable healthcare providers to increase the return value of expired pharmaceuticals while maintaining strict adherence to regulatory guidelines. With state-of-the-art technology and a highly trained team of experts, Pharma Logistics has become a trusted partner for healthcare providers across the United States.

For more information about Pharma Logistics and its services, please visit www.pharmalogistics.com.

About Pharma Logistics:

Pharma Logistics is a leading provider of pharmaceutical reverse distribution services, offering solutions that help healthcare organizations streamline their pharmaceutical supply chains, reduce waste, and ensure regulatory compliance.