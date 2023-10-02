BeautyHealth Brings Hydrafacial Syndeo to New Cowshed Spas at Soho House location in the U.S.

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN), home to flagship brand Hydrafacial, has entered an agreement with creative members club Soho House to supply Hydrafacial Syndeo devices to all Cowshed Spa locations across the U.S.

Syndeo combines Hydrafacial’s unmatched treatment experience and results with a modern, digital platform. Using Syndeo’s connected interface, Cowshed estheticians can personalize each treatment according to a client’s unique skin needs and preferences, delivering an immediate Hydrafacial glow.

“We are thrilled to bring Hydrafacial to Cowshed spas at Soho House locations across the U.S. as natural gathering places for creatives, innovators and tastemakers,” said BeautyHealth President and CEO Andrew Stanleick. “Our two brands share a passion for design, exceptional experiences and personal expression and confidence—making Hydrafacial Syndeo a fitting addition to the spa menu at every Cowshed location.”

Envisioned as a retreat within a retreat, every Cowshed spa expands the hospitality of the House into wellness and wellbeing for guests, injecting a little country calm into people’s busy lives.

“Our members are always seeking out the next best thing in skincare. This partnership combines our world-famous holistic facials with Hydrafacial’s technology to generate fantastic results for our members to enjoy.” Said Victoria Nickle, Wellness Consultant, Soho House & Co.

The strategic partnership expands a successful pilot program that introduced Hydrafacial Syndeo at the Cowshed Spa at SohoHouse Chicago earlier this year. Hydrafacial Syndeo systems are now available at locations in New York and Miami.

About The Beauty Health Company

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ: SKIN) is a global category-creating company delivering millions of skin health experiences every year that help consumers reinvent their relationship with their skin, bodies, and self-confidence. Our brands are pioneers: Hydrafacial™ in hydradermabrasion, SkinStylus™ in microneedling, and Keravive™ in scalp health. Together, with our powerful community of estheticians, partners, and consumers, we are personalizing skin health for all ages, genders, skin tones, and skin types in more than 90 countries. We are committed to being ever more mindful in how we conduct our business to positively impact our communities and the planet. Find a local provider at https://hydrafacial.com/find-a-provider/, and learn more at beautyhealth.com or LinkedIn.

About Cowshed

Since opening our first spa in the old cowshed at Babington House in Somerset in 1998 we have produced products that offer genuine, therapeutic benefits and make a positive difference to the wellbeing of the mind and body. Whether it be a body lotion or one of our much-loved therapies in spas, the honesty in our ingredients and the journey it makes from being planted in the ground to being a part of your personal routine is what we pride ourselves on.

www.cowshed.com