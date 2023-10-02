GLOBALT and Synovus complete transaction to make GLOBALT independent entity

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GLOBALT Investments LLC and Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) today announced the completion of a transaction through which the leadership team of GLOBALT has purchased the firm from Synovus and now operates as an independent entity.

Led by President William H. Roach Jr., GLOBALT is now an independent provider of managed exchange-traded fund (ETF) and equity portfolios that help advisors and institutions manage ongoing changes in the global marketplace. As part of this transaction, GLOBALT’s entire executive leadership team will remain with the firm, ensuring continuity and the same focus on client service and investment performance that has marked the first 32 years of the GLOBALT story. The firm operated independently before its acquisition by Synovus in 2002. Gary Fullam, chief investment officer and one of the firm’s founders, continues to lead the investment management team.

“Our relationship with Synovus, which has grown and thrived over the past two decades, remains strong, and my colleagues and I look forward to continuing to build on all that our respective teams have accomplished on behalf of so many Synovus clients,” said Roach. “Diversity has been and continues to be a defining pillar of the organization, and ownership reflects that commitment. As we embark on the next stage of our growth story, my GLOBALT colleagues and I could not be more excited about the opportunities to expand our relationships and deliver our differentiated ETF solutions to a broader range of financial advisors, institutions and individuals.”

“We believe GLOBALT has a strong future as an independent investment advisor, enabled to explore a wide range of additional partners and potential client relationships,” said Synovus Chairman, CEO and President Kevin Blair. “Our working relationship with the GLOBALT team provided valuable expertise to our clients, and we look forward to our continued partnership and their success.”

Founded in 1991, GLOBALT has built a strong reputation for providing risk-controlled, diversified portfolios of ETFs and equities to its clients, which range from financial advisors to small, mid-sized and large institutional investors. The firm was among the first to build a suite of asset allocation strategies constructed solely using ETFs and trademarked the innovatETF Strategies® brand in 2003.

As of Sept. 30, 2023, the firm has nearly $3 billion in assets under management and 32 years of experience, making it one of the longest-tenured firms in the ETF-managed portfolio space, with solutions available across a range of leading platforms, including Envestnet and others.

The transaction officially closed on Sept. 30, 2023. Specific terms are not being disclosed.

About GLOBALT Investments

GLOBALT Investments was founded in 1990 and federally registered with the SEC in 1991. The firm is a Registered Investment Adviser offering advisory services to institutions and individuals by way of Separately Managed Accounts, Wrap Fee Programs, and Model Portfolios. GLOBALT is a leader in building portfolios that focus on the changes in the global marketplace. For more information, please visit globalt.com.

About Synovus Financial Corp.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $61 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and consumer banking and a full suite of specialized products and services, including private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets and international banking. Synovus has branches in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee. Synovus is a Great Place to Work-Certified Company and is on the web at synovus.com and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

