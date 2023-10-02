Mitsubishi Electric Receives Order for Frequency Converter Station that Stabilizes Power Grid across Different Frequencies

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) has been awarded a contract by J-Power Transmission Network Co., Ltd. to supply a 300MW Voltage Source Converter (VSC) High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission for the Shin-Sakuma Frequency Converter Station in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka prefecture. The system is expected to be in service by the end of March 2028.

In the wake of the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the Organization for Cross-regional Coordination of Transmission Operators, Japan has undertaken wide-area servicing of power transmission lines in order to achieve more stable and efficient power supplies across Japan.

Electricity in Japan is supplied at two different frequencies; principally 50Hz in Eastern Japan and 60Hz in Western Japan. Since grids operating at different frequencies cannot be directly connected, frequency converter stations are required to exchange power between the two regions. The aim of this project is to enhance interconnectivity between them through the construction of a new 50/60Hz frequency conversion station on their border, part of the improvements being made to Japan’s wide-area grid.

