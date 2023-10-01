Pogust Goodhead and Gramercy Funds Management LLC Announce $552.5 Million Investment Partnership

LONDON & GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pogust Goodhead, a global law firm, and Gramercy Funds Management LLC (“Gramercy”), today announced that they have entered into a $552.5 million investment partnership in the form of a secured loan by Gramercy to Pogust Goodhead. This loan is the largest of its kind in a U.K. based law firm.

The loan transaction strengthens the firm’s financial power, ensuring Pogust Goodhead has ample funds to continue its litigation across the world and on behalf of environmental victims of corporate giants such as: BHP Group (BHP.AX), BMW (BMWG.DE), Fiat Chrysler (STLAM.MI), Ford (F), Honda (7267.T), Hyundai (005380.KS), Jaguar/Land Rover (JLR), Mazda (7261.T), Mercedes-Benz (MBGn.DE), Peugeot/Citroen (PEUG.PA), Renault Nissan (RENA.PA), Toyota (7203.T), Vauxhall (STLAM.MI), Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE), and Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST).

The loan proceeds will fund the largest action of its kind against two of the biggest mining companies in the world – BHP Group (BHP.AX) and Vale (VALE3.SA) – for their part in the Mariana dam disaster in Brazil. Pogust Goodhead is representing over 720,000 victims of Brazil’s worst ever environmental disaster, with a trial date set for October 2024 in London. The loan proceeds will also support Pogust Goodhead’s litigation against 14 major automobile manufacturers over the Dieselgate scandal, on behalf of approximately one million U.K. consumers.

Tom Goodhead, Global Managing Partner and CEO of Pogust Goodhead, said:

“We are delighted to secure this major investment that will transform our business and give us the financial power to take on some of the largest companies in the world on behalf of millions of people. This landmark deal shows that global investors have good faith in the outcome of our cases. This investment will not only ensure that we bring our existing cases home, but we are putting global corporate giants on notice that we have the financial muscle to take them on for their wrongdoing.

We are taking on some of the largest companies in the world. These companies have access to infinite resources to litigate against these cases. This deal levels the playing field and gives us the ability to go toe-to-toe with them.

We are not trying to destroy these companies. We are taking them on for corporate misconduct, anti-competitive behaviour, corporate harm and misuse of the environment. The cases we are taking will set the bar for how serious we are, as a global society, about ensuring that big business is held accountable and upholds its obligations and responsibilities to the communities in which it operates.”

Harris Pogust, Chairman of Pogust Goodhead, said:

“Our mission is to defend the rights of those who have been wronged by some of the world’s largest multinational companies. In just the past two years we have secured historic settlements against British Airways and Volkswagen. We currently represent over one million individuals regarding the Dieselgate scandal. Additionally, we are handling the largest mass action in English history against the world’s two biggest mining companies. We are just beginning the journey to bring justice to those who most deserve it no matter where they reside and regardless of the size and perceived power of the corporate wrongdoer.

This transaction with Gramercy, a firm with deep expertise in litigation finance and patient capital, gives us the ability to bring the fight to any wrongdoer. They are now on notice that it is in their financial interests and those of their shareholders to settle or face a firm with both the financial resources and litigation skills to obtain the justice our clients rightly deserve. We are extremely excited to have Gramercy as an investor and as a partner as we seek global justice for the millions of clients we currently represent and the millions yet to come.”

Robert Koenigsberger, Managing Partner and CIO of Gramercy Funds Management, said:

“We are pleased to be partnering with Pogust Goodhead. The firm has an exceptional track record and we have been impressed by the team and their approach to complex litigation.

Allocating to this transaction is clearly consistent with Gramercy’s mission to positively impact the well-being of our clients, portfolio companies, and their communities. The investment materially aligns with our ESG and impact investing objectives. We are proud to play a part in helping Pogust Goodhead seek justice for some of the worst environmental actions over the past few decades.”

About Pogust Goodhead

Founded by Harris Pogust and Tom Goodhead in 2018, Pogust Goodhead is an international law firm headquartered in London, England. Its growing global partnership consists of over 100 lawyers and more than 500 staff members, all working to help individuals, groups, and businesses access fair and tangible justice.

The firm has been described as “the first legal unicorn”, following a trajectory more like a Fintech start up than a traditional law firm. Pogust Goodhead represents 1.9 million clients in cases across the world, seeking billions of dollars in damages.

Since its formation, Pogust Goodhead has become a world leader in environmental litigation. In 2022 the firm secured a landmark, unanimous judgment from the Court of Appeal that allows victims of the Mariana dam disaster to seek redress against BHP and now Vale, in the Courts of England and Wales. The firm’s cases against corporate giants TÜV SÜD, Norsk Hydro and Braskem are all centered around providing redress for claimants who have suffered through a total disregard for the environment they inhabit.

Pogust Goodhead is also at the cutting edge of international consumer claims, including historic settlements in the Volkswagen NOx Emissions Group Litigation in May 2022 and the victims of the British Airways Data Breach in 2021.

About Gramercy Funds Management

Gramercy is a dedicated emerging markets investment manager based in Greenwich, Conn., with offices in London, Buenos Aires and Mexico City. Founded in 1998, Gramercy serves a global institutional client base and seeks to provide investors with superior risk-adjusted returns through a comprehensive approach to emerging markets supported by a transparent and robust institutional platform. Gramercy offers both alternative and long-only strategies across emerging markets asset classes including multi-asset, private credit, public credit, and special situations. Gramercy is a Registered Investment Adviser with the SEC and a Signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), a Signatory to the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative and a Supporter of TCFD. Gramercy Ltd, an affiliate, is registered with the FCA. For more information, please visit www.gramercy.com.