Swarm the Theatres! Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé Coming to Marcus Theatres

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Run the World (Girls) summer continues throughout fall as Beyoncé plans to celebrate her sold-out Renaissance World Tour on the big screen at Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS). The concert extravaganza will show Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays starting December 1, with special early screenings at 7:00 PM on November 30, at Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern screens across 17 states. Individual tickets are on sale now, and Queen B’s fans who want to attend with their own hive can rent a private screening for 40 or more Beyoncé devotees.

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off in May, with over 2 million fans experiencing it throughout the United States. Now, legions in the BeyHive will clamor to see it for the first time or experience déjà vu and relive it on the big screen.

“ We’re thrilled that Beyoncé is bringing 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé' to movie theatres so more fans can celebrate her groundbreaking tour,” said Mark Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. “ Concerts, like movies, are meant to be experienced together, with friends, family and other fans. Audiences are hungry to enjoy these one-of-a-kind events that provide the in-person energy of seeing their favorite diva live.”

As it will with Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” screenings, Marcus Theatres will provide various unique opportunities for the BeyHive. Fans can see the film on premium large-format screens, like UltraScreens and SuperScreens, with Dolby Atmos speakers for superior sound quality. Plus, fans can enjoy Beyoncé-themed photo ops, activities, and the chance to win prizes before the screening at participating locations.

Individual tickets start at $22 plus tax, with private screenings beginning at $880. Get your Beyoncé plans in formation today and reserve your spot at marcustheatres.com/Beyonce or on the Marcus Theatres app.

