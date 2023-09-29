Xponential Fitness Joins Forces With Los Angeles Rams as Proud Fitness Partner

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xponential Fitness, the largest global franchise group of boutique fitness brands, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Los Angeles Rams as the Proud Fitness Partner of the NFL team. This collaboration promises to energize and inspire fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

As the Proud Fitness Partner of the Los Angeles Rams, Xponential Fitness will bring its diverse portfolio of premium fitness concepts to the team's fanbase. Xponential Fitness brands include some of the most renowned names in the fitness industry, such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StetchLab, Rumble Boxing, BFT, YogaSix, Row House, STRIDE Fitness and AKT. This partnership will introduce Rams fans to innovative, inclusive and accessible ways to stay active and healthy while supporting their favorite team.

"We are incredibly proud to join forces with the Los Angeles Rams," said Danyal Ali, Chief Marketing Technology Officer of Xponential Fitness. "This partnership represents a tremendous opportunity for us to inspire and empower individuals to lead healthier lives through our family of brands and their best-in-class fitness experiences. Our partnership goes beyond fitness and sports, it's about creating a vibrant community where health, entertainment, and togetherness intersect."

In addition to enhancing the fan experience, Xponential and the Rams will team up across the greater Los Angeles community to make an impact.

"We are pleased to welcome Xponential Fitness to the Rams family," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. "Their dedication to providing accessible and innovative fitness options aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and unite our fans. Together, we will create memorable and impactful experiences for fitness lovers and Rams fans alike."

As part of this partnership, Xponential Fitness and the LA Rams will introduce a content series featuring workouts hosted at a variety of Xponential brands with members of the Rams Cheerleaders. Beyond this content series, Xponential Fitness and its family of brands will be present through digital signage at SoFi Stadium on Rams game days.

About Xponential Fitness, Inc.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential Fitness offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in studio locations across 49 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 19 additional countries. Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the largest Pilates brand in the United States; CycleBar, the largest indoor cycling brand in the United States; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, the largest franchised indoor rowing brand in the United States; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand in the United States; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements, and the largest Barre brand in the United States; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://xponential.com.

About Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams – Los Angeles' original professional sports team and Super Bowl LVI Champions – stand as one of the oldest franchises in the National Football League and since its founding in 1937, have garnered four World Championships and sent 30 of its members to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a professional sports team, the organization is committed to be a valuable civic partner and serving the greater Los Angeles area 365 days a year. The Rams play their home games at SoFi Stadium, which is located at Hollywood Park, a 298-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, CA.