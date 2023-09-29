Newsweek Names Werner to the 2023 ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families’ List

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced its inclusion as one of Newsweek’s 2023 ‘America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents and Families.’ In cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, the list of 800 distinguishes the best workplaces for parents and families in the United States based on results from a national survey with more than 224,000 completed company reviews.

Survey responses were gathered from businesses with 1,000 or more workers. Werner, headquartered in Omaha, Neb., has offices and terminal locations across North America, and employs more than 14,000 combined driver and non-driver associates. Werner offers family-friendly policies for its associates such as flexible working hours, parental leave and award-winning support for military members and spouses, and women.

“We are passionate about creating an inclusive workplace that supports parents and families, because we want everyone to bring their full selves to work each day,” said Vice President of Human Resources, Stefanie Christensen. “This outstanding honor from Newsweek validates our efforts and we will continuously evaluate how we can best support parents, families and all associates.”

Werner strives to create a fulfilling, inclusive and community-minded workplace through its 12 associate resource groups, which include a women’s group, veteran’s group and its ‘WEPact’ group for parents and caregivers. Additionally, its Blue Brigade group promotes volunteerism and currently has more than 700 active members. The company recently implemented a Volunteer Time Off (VTO) policy to encourage active participation in the Blue Brigade and other volunteer activities.

Earlier this year, Newsweek also named Werner to the ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity’ and ‘America’s Greatest Workplaces’ lists for 2023. To learn more about how Werner creates a positive company culture for its associates, visit here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.