PowerSchool Completes Acquisition of SchoolMessenger, a Leading Provider of K-12 Communication Solutions in North America

FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC), the leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education in North America, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of SchoolMessenger, a leading provider of K-12 communication solutions in North America. PowerSchool’s acquisition of SchoolMessenger represents PowerSchool’s commitment to empower educators, administrators, and families to ensure personalized education for every student journey. The acquisition supports the expansion of My PowerSchool, designed to be the most comprehensive education collaboration platform on the market. By adding SchoolMessenger’s trusted communication platform to My PowerSchool educators are better equipped to increase overall family engagement and support student success.

“Through our support of over 50 million students globally, we observe firsthand how critical communication with parents, families, and caretakers is in a child’s education,” said Hardeep Gulati, CEO of PowerSchool. “We believe integrating SchoolMessenger into My PowerSchool and PowerSchool’s portfolio will further demonstrate our commitment to providing a connected, centralized experience for educators, students, and families to improve student outcomes.

According to the National Education Association, family engagement increases student attendance and outcomes. Furthermore, Pew Research Center reports that 30% of schools still do not have an electronic notification system for schoolwide emergencies. The addition of SchoolMessenger’s capabilities to PowerSchool ensures centralized access to reliable mass communication and emergency messaging, alongside two-way communication functionality. This, coupled with My PowerSchool’s consolidated view of student grades, schedules, and attendance, provides a single experience to track their learning progress and receive relevant communication. Educators also benefit from the increased ability to communicate with families in support of personalized learning.

Current and future PowerSchool customers will benefit from continued investment in the SchoolMessenger platform and even greater integrated communication thanks to an increased ability for development teams to partner more closely. "We are excited for the partnership between SchoolMessenger and PowerSchool. The seamless transition of data flow for PowerSchool Boards is exciting and we are looking forward to what other great things this partnership will bring with the products," said Cindy Pentland, Executive Manager of Decision Support (Student Management / SIS / Attendance) at London District Catholic School Board in Ontario, Canada.

SchoolMessenger customers and partners will also benefit from increased investment in and development of their existing solutions, continued access to existing integrations between SchoolMessenger and products not owned by PowerSchool, and deeper integration with PowerSchool’s award-winning solutions.

SchoolMessenger provides over 63,000 schools with the tools needed to reach every parent or guardian across voice, text, email, and social media messaging, and provides automatic translations for over 100 languages. The tested and proven platform effectively supports emergency alerts, paperless permission forms and waivers, and integrates with over 130 established systems, all through a simple, easy to use interface. Designed to work together from the start, SchoolMessenger’s communication systems save administrators and educators time, and provide more immediate, thorough engagement with parents and students.

