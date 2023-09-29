Hologic to Expand Outreach During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women’s health, today announced a series of activities promoting the importance of breast cancer screenings throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, including a global partnership with Know Your Lemons, a nonprofit organization committed to improving early detection of breast cancer worldwide through creative and empowering education. To kick off the month, Hologic Chairman, President and CEO Steve MacMillan will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, October 2, with Hologic employees as well as tennis legend and two-time breast cancer survivor Martina Navratilova.

“For the past 17 years, Hologic has rung the Nasdaq bell at the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month to draw attention to the impact breast cancer has on our communities and to highlight the enduring need for broader awareness about the critical importance of regular screenings and early detection,” said MacMillan. “We are thrilled to be joined again at the bell ringing by tennis great Martina Navratilova, who has inspired so many as a phenomenal athlete and now as an advocate for cancer awareness and women’s health.”

This year, Hologic will also partner with Know Your Lemons, which works to improve early detection of breast cancer through symptom and screening education in a fun, accessible and inclusive way. Hologic’s partnership with the nonprofit will be a part of a broader educational campaign called #KnowBreastCancer that will leverage the creative imagery developed by Know Your Lemons founder Corrine Ellsworth-Beaumont, MFA, Ph.D. It will include dynamic posters for use in healthcare providers’ offices, sponsored content on the Know Your Lemons app explaining the importance of self-exams and custom content on both parties’ social media channels. All materials will be available in multiple languages beginning in early October.

“We’ve long admired the work done by Know Your Lemons to provide resources to women worldwide to help them understand breast health and breast cancer risk factors,” said Erik Anderson, President of Hologic’s Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions Division. “As the global leader in mammography, we know how important accessible screening education is and we’re confident this campaign with Know Your Lemons will have a meaningful impact during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and beyond.”

“As a global charity, it is critical to have the support of industry to fund our mission for early detection. Hologic’s leadership in breast health and commitment to women’s health worldwide is exemplified by their sponsoring our educational outreach, championing our message and supporting our app. We are proud to partner with such a passionate company as Hologic,” said Ellsworth-Beaumont.

Hologic and Know Your Lemons encourage the public to download the Know Your Lemons app and then share what they have learned from it on social media using #KnowBreastCancer. For more information, visit www.Hologic.com/KnowBreastCancer.

Throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Hologic will reinforce the #KnowBreastCancer campaign with a series of events:

After the Nasdaq bell ringing, Hologic employees will join the WTA Foundation to distribute care kits at the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in New York City and present a donation to support the organization’s mission to provide a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers.

Hologic will sponsor breast cancer walks across the United States, including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Boston, Mass.; Wilmington, Del.; and Fairfield, Conn.; and the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in San Diego, Calif.

At Hologic’s campus in Newark, Del., employees will host NFL cornerback Kelee Ringo and his mother, breast cancer survivor Tralee Hale. The mother-son duo has partnered with Hologic to educate women about the importance of prioritizing annual mammograms and other key health screenings.

Hologic employees worldwide will participate in local fundraising walks and volunteer activities to support organizations dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

