Cohu Acquires Equiptest Engineering

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global supplier of equipment and services optimizing semiconductor manufacturing yield and productivity, today announced that it has acquired Equiptest Engineering Pte. Ltd. (“EQT”), a provider of semiconductor test contactors and other consumables with trailing twelve months revenue of approximately $20 million.

EQT becomes part of Cohu’s Interface Solutions Group, combining products and technologies to accelerate customer penetration. EQT also enhances Cohu’s complex machining capabilities and manufacturing expertise, expands engineering capacity and customer presence. This acquisition is expected to be accretive to Cohu’s fiscal 2024.

“I am pleased to welcome EQT and its employees to the Cohu family. This acquisition provides an opportunity to accelerate growth in recurring revenue, expand products, manufacturing and customer presence,” said Cohu President and CEO Luis Müller. “Moving forward, we expect to draw upon our collective expertise to better serve our semiconductor customers to grow in mid- to high-power test applications in automotive and industrial markets.”

