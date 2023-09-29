LGBTQ+ Sexual Health Advocate Dr. Joe Kort Empowers Community to Embrace Safe Pleasure and Well-Being During Sexual Health Awareness Month

ROYAL OAK, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As the LGBTQ+ community proudly observes Sexual Health Awareness Month this September, esteemed sexual health advocate and therapist, Dr. Joe Kort, extends a warm invitation to all LGBTQ+ individuals to engage in a journey of self-celebration, education, and empowerment.

"Sexual health is a topic of significance year-round, but this dedicated month provides a unique opportunity to amplify the conversation and foster an environment of understanding, respect, and positivity surrounding our diverse sexual identities," Dr. Kort remarked. "Let's celebrate our sexualities and prioritize our well-being as an integral part of the LGBTQ+ experience."

Dr. Kort shares the following guidance in honor of Sexual Health Awareness Month within the LGBTQ+ community:

Embrace Safe Pleasure with Confidence: At the heart of sexual health is the empowerment to explore and express your authentic self safely. Prioritize protection, whether it's through barrier methods like condoms or discussing PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) with your healthcare provider. For instance, Trojan offers a range of options including America's thinnest latex condom, Trojan Bareskin Raw, and the non-latex alternative, Trojan Bareskin Raw Non-Latex. Remember that safe practices can lead to both pleasure and peace of mind, ensuring fulfilling experiences for all. Self-Care for Sexual Liberation: Elevate your sexual well-being by embracing self-care practices that honor your unique journey. Your mental and emotional health are intertwined with your sexual health. Cultivate self-love through mindfulness, nourishing nutrition, and physical fitness. This holistic approach empowers you to lead a sexually liberated life. Open Dialogue for Inclusivity: Within the LGBTQ+ community, diverse experiences and questions about sexual health arise. Seek open and inclusive conversations with healthcare professionals who respect and understand the LGBTQ+ perspective. Whether you're navigating questions about sexual desire and identity, or addressing sexual health concerns, you deserve care that recognizes and affirms your experiences. Prioritize Mental Wellness: Recognize the intimate connection between mental and sexual health. Mental well-being profoundly influences your sexual experiences. Address any mental health concerns, such as anxiety or depression, to ensure a thriving sexual life. Access supportive resources, counseling, or therapy when needed to foster a harmonious balance. Holistic Well-Being: Acknowledge that sexual health is an integral facet of holistic well-being. Understand that issues such as changes in sexual desire or function can be potential indicators of broader health concerns. If you're encountering sexual health challenges, reach out to healthcare providers who can address both immediate needs and explore underlying health considerations. Proactive healthcare empowers you to live your best life.

Dr. Kort concluded by saying, "May our conversations about sexual health continue beyond this dedicated month, fostering a culture of acceptance and empowerment. By embracing our diverse sexualities and celebrating the LGBTQ+ experience, we pave the way for a future defined by sexual liberation and well-being."

