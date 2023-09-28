3PL Systems Inc. Integrates with 123Loadboard to Expand Freight Offering to Owner Operators and Fleets

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Freight matching platform 123Loadboard and Innovative freight logistics leader 3PL Systems Inc. announce they have teamed up to populate the freight matching platform with a larger volume of load posts attracting more carriers and allowing brokers to capitalize on increased capacity.

The partnership enables carriers to search loads, place bids and experience seamless book now digital transactions on 123Loadboard’s platform. In addition to the increased volume of loads, members can access multiple rate sources, truck mileage and current credit ratings. Drivers also can verify their operating authority which will accelerate digital freight bookings on the platform. A profit calculator is also available to help with broker negotiations and forecasting load income.

The integration enables 3PL Systems Inc.’s customers to post loads through 123Loadboards smart platform which includes broker tools that help them see where available trucks are situated near their load’s location. Also, if the broker chooses, they can reach out and contact verified carriers matching the equipment type required. The broker will see available truck capacity at-a-glance.

“This partnership with 123Loadboard has increased the broker’s exposure to added capacity and guarantees less effort searching for posted trucks. Brokers have more time to facilitate business interactions and improve efficiency. The increased truck capacity will allow them to move more freight,” says Cameron Robertson, CEO, 3PL Systems Inc.

Both companies agree that the expansion of loads benefits carriers and speeds up the time frame in which brokers can improve the number of loads being hauled. Broker members also have access to take advantage of seamless Book Now, bidding, Messenger, and Truck Searching on 123Loadboard’s freight matching platform.

“By integrating with 3PL Systems Inc, we are giving access to quality, identity-verified carriers, secure two-way bidding, and allowing the capture and analysis of data to provide complete load visibility. With the ability to provide our brokers with more trucks and easy platform transaction execution, we are fulfilling our mandate of increased efficiency for our broker members,” says Greg Adourian, CEO, 123Loadboard.

3PL’s position as an innovative logistics leader and 123Loadboard’s in-depth knowledge of the freight matching industry is an ideal match that will help brokers find and identify qualified identity-verified carriers with the right equipment to rapidly fulfill their freight hauling needs.

About 123Loadboard

Founded in 2004, 123Loadboard provides a freight matching marketplace for carriers, owner-operators, brokers, and shippers to engage with pertinent, easy-to-use tools using the latest technologies to help professional truck drivers find loads and increase their loaded miles. Affordable web and mobile apps allow users to customize their subscription to meet their specific needs. The company is a trusted source for freight matching, credit, compliance issues, and mileage. Visit https://www.123loadboard.com.

About 3PL Systems Inc.

3PL Systems operates an advanced and intuitive freight broker platform with features using the latest technologies while adapting to the complexities of the freight marketplace. The company provides brokers with profitable freight opportunities by supplying tools and features enabling them to manage their digital freight transactions and relationships in one place. Visit https://www.3plsystems.com.