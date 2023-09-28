Clemson University, One of the Nation’s Top Public Research Universities, Selects YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to Enhance Accessibility Campuswide

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clemson University, one of the nation’s most active research institutions, has selected the YuJa Panorama Digital Accessibility Platform to enhance the accessibility of digital media and course content and to drive inclusivity campuswide. Located in Clemson, South Carolina, the university serves over 26,000 undergraduate and graduate students across over 80 major and 90 minor degree programs.

The institution, which was using a combination of several alternative tools, was seeking a more robust accessibility solution that integrates directly with Canvas, the school’s learning management system (LMS). After a rigorous review of other technology and tools, the institution selected YuJa Panorama. Key drivers in their decision were that YuJa Panorama encourages and verifies the accessibility of files loaded into Canvas as well as provides institutional and departmental analytics that can be used to guide training and support efforts. In addition, providing students with the ability to download content in alternate formats was critical. YuJa Panorama automatically generates accessible versions of all uploaded documents and provides users with customized website accessibility profiles that can be applied to any webpage.

“We are excited to partner with Clemson University as they expand their commitment to accessibility,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Integrating accessibility throughout your institution isn't only about compliance; it's a commitment to creating an inclusive learning environment where every student can thrive.”

ABOUT CLEMSON UNIVERSITY

For over 130 years, Clemson University has shown unwavering dedication to the people of South Carolina. The University was founded with a land-grant mission and innovative vision — to increase the material resources of the State as a high seminary of learning. Since then, the University has grown in esteem and impact, earning the R1 classification as one of the nation’s most active research institutions, developing international leaders and instilling our core values of honesty, integrity and respect in more than 160,000 graduates.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.