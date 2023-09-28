Transcend and MANN+HUMMEL Join Forces to Transform Wastewater Treatment Landscape

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transcend Software Inc. (“Transcend”), the leading SaaS provider of generative design tools for critical infrastructure and global filtration technology company MANN+HUMMEL today announced a partnership to further innovation in wastewater treatment technology. The Transcend Design Generator (TDG), a generative design software which fully automates the conceptual and preliminary design of critical infrastructure assets, now empowers MANN+HUMMEL Water and Membrane Solutions’ engineering and sales divisions to craft BIO-CEL MBR budgetary proposals with unprecedented ease and speed.

This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in efficiency and responsiveness for MANN+HUMMEL with prospective clients. By utilizing the TDG as part of its budgetary proposal process, MANN+HUMMEL not only optimizes its resources but elevates its ability to meet market demands and propose ground-breaking treatment solutions that drive business growth.

“Utilizing a MANN+HUMMEL specific version of TDG empowers us to enhance our response times to customers, take on more projects, and elevate the quality and consistency of our equipment selection and sizing,” said John Williams, Americas Sales Leader at MANN+HUMMEL. "By integrating TDG into our operations, we are advancing our digital initiatives, expanding our business, and boosting our margins."

Future collaborations between Transcend and MANN+HUMMEL may involve incorporating additional product lines, generating supplementary documentation - like P&ID’s and BIM models - and integrating MANN+HUMMEL membranes into the TDG platform for optionality when utility and EPC customers are assessing treatment options in the conceptual design phase of capital planning projects.

“Working with market leaders in innovative treatment technologies is always exciting. Supporting MANN+HUMMEL in one of the initial steps of their digital transformation journey is core to our value at Transcend – and we cannot wait to see what the future holds,” said Adam Tank, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Transcend.

About Transcend

Transcend is a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company, developing generative design engineering tools for the global engineering, construction, technology/OEM, and utility sectors. Their revolutionary platform, the Transcend Design Generator (TDG), integrates various engineering design disciplines into a hosted cloud-based software, enabling users to input data and automatically generate complete preliminary engineering designs for a wide range of critical infrastructure projects and vertical assets.

About MANN+HUMMEL

MANN+HUMMEL is a leading global company in filtration technology. Under its two business units Transportation and Life Sciences & Environment, the Ludwigsburg-based Group (Germany) develops intelligent filtration and separation solutions that enable cleaner mobility, cleaner air, cleaner water, and cleaner industry.

MANN+HUMMEL Water and Membrane Solutions division is a global manufacturer that delivers membrane and filter solutions to meet customers’ water and process filtration needs.