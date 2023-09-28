FICO’s Syreeta Thomas Honoured with Women in Credit Award

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syreeta Thomas, senior director and Head of Business Operations, Strategy and Client Success for global analytics software firm FICO in EMEA, has won a silver award for ‘Transformation of the Year’ at the Women in Credit Awards 2023, sponsored by Credit Strategy. The winners were announced at a black-tie ceremony on 20 September in London.

More information: https://www.creditstrategy.co.uk/women-in-credit-awards/women-in-credit-winners

Since early 2022, Syreeta Thomas has been pivotal in the FICO EMEA team’s transition from selling standalone software applications for credit to selling capabilities on the enterprise-level FICO® Platform. This platform approach represents a dramatic shift in how decision management operates at banks, moving them from a siloed approach requiring a large number of legacy systems with overlapping functions to a more agile architecture that reuses components and assets across functions.

“This transformation has taken place with a laser focus on our customer-first approach, going deeper into each account and partnering with our customers to help them solve their biggest pain points,” said Matt Cox, vice president and general manager for FICO in EMEA. “Syreeta has been critical to this total transformation of how we do business in EMEA. Working with me and the rest of the regional leadership team, she has put FICO and our customers on the path to greater success than ever before.”

Thomas helped initiate and lead a number of critical initiatives aimed at prioritizing customers’ needs and migrating them to FICO Platform. The results are impressive and include dramatic increases in sales productivity and win rates, and a tenfold increase in the number of FICO customers in EMEA that have adopted FICO Platform.

“We work with the leading credit providers across the EMEA region,” said Syreeta Thomas. “Through my previous experience as a customer working in financial services, I understand the challenges that many of them face, and the tremendous opportunity for improvement with technology transformation. My job is to make sure FICO meets and exceeds our clients’ goals and help them outperform their competitors. I’m honoured to receive this Women in Credit award that recognises not just my work in the industry but the work of my colleagues across FICO who are taking our customers on this journey.”

The Women in Credit Awards, now in its sixth year, champions the role of women across the entire credit and financial services sector, celebrating and encouraging diversity to have a wider impact on the industry. Last year, FICO fraud consultant Naomi Palmer took Silver in the Team Player of the Year category.

FICO has many programs that support and promote women in its workforce, including the Women@FICO Employee Resource Group, designed to enable structured information/experience sharing, education, and professional networking.

