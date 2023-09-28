Keystone Adds Ascent Insurance Group to its Oklahoma Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recently, Keystone, the third largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, added Ascent Insurance Group (formerly LBV Insurance) based in Edmond, OK to its growing network of agencies.

“We are ecstatic to have Ascent Insurance Group join the Keystone family! The addition of Craig Linsenmeyer, Aaron Bogie, Shay Varnell and their forward-thinking team further elevates our presence in Oklahoma and builds on our standard of excellence,” said Texas State Vice President Meghan Pizzolato. “The synergy between our organizations is incredible, and the partners bring a lot of passion and tenacity to everything they do. The agency is in significant growth mode, adding services and additional physical locations, and we’re here to support them all along the way.”

“As Ascent Insurance Group looks ahead to the future, our commitment to innovation, client-centric values, and unwavering dedication remains stronger than ever,” commented principal Craig Linsenmeyer. “With this in mind, we are proud to announce this transformative partnership with Keystone! This strategic collaboration is poised to further propel our agency’s expansion and innovation, solidifying our position as a leading provider of comprehensive insurance solutions.”

About Ascent Insurance Group – Ascent Insurance Group, a leading name in the insurance industry, proudly commemorates its 17th anniversary as a trusted provider of comprehensive insurance solutions. The company was established in 2006 by entrepreneur Craig Linsenmeyer as a one-man operation with a philosophy of placing client needs at the forefront. In 2008, the company added Aaron Bogie as a partner, fortifying and expanding its expertise and capabilities. The subsequent partnership with Shay Varnell in 2010 further solidified the company's dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction. Today, Ascent Insurance Group remains steadfast in its mission, with a team of 29 dedicated professionals who share a passion for exceptional service. Whether you live in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Yukon, Mustang, Norman, or any of the surrounding areas, we can become your insurance crusader.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) – Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms. As we celebrate our 40th Ruby Anniversary, this passion and spirit continues. Growing to over 300 independent agency partners in 19 states, we provide our agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number three on Insurance Journal's 2023 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships.