Conceal and CyberForce Security Announce Strategic Partnership: Amplifying MSSP Services with Advanced Browser Security

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal, a pioneer in web security innovation, is excited to announce its strategic alliance with CyberForce Security, a leader in cybersecurity products and services. This collaboration is set to enhance CyberForce's already comprehensive technology suite by including ConcealBrowse's elite browser security.

“We are thrilled to integrate with CyberForce Security, a powerhouse known for its value-driven approach and deep commitment to offering the finest cybersecurity solutions in the industry. By incorporating ConcealBrowse into their portfolio, we're collectively raising the bar in web protection for MSPs of all sizes,” commented Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal.

Miles Dunbar, COO of CyberForce Security, stated, “At CyberForce, our ethos revolves around understanding our partners and clients, both technically and business-wise. By integrating with Conceal's browser security, we're amplifying our promise of delivering only the best-of-breed solutions. This collaboration embodies our dedication to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation.”

This partnership aligns perfectly with CyberForce Security's mission of hand-picking elite cybersecurity products and ensuring every business, from start-ups to established giants, has access to top-tier protective solutions. As both companies champion a customer-centric approach, their synergistic endeavor promises to set new benchmarks in MSSP offerings.

About Conceal

Conceal is at the forefront of defending against web-based attacks, using innovative technology to detect, prevent, and shield businesses and individual users from ever-evolving online threats.

ConcealBrowse operates on the principle of proactive protection. Its AI-powered intelligence engine, ConcealSherpa, runs at machine speed with virtually zero latency to identify potentially harmful webpages autonomously, stopping cyber attacks that take advantage of weaponized links. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.