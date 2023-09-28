EoS Fitness Opens First Fort Worth Location

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EoS Fitness’ footprint is growing as big as the Texas sky with the opening of its first gym in Fort Worth, the seventh to open in the state this year. With nearly 60,000 square feet of fitness space featuring high-end smart technology strength training equipment, top-of-the-line cardio machines and innovative recovery options, the new gym is the company’s largest location to open in the Lone Star State.

Located at 3560 Altamesa Blvd, the new Fort Worth gym is part of the company’s strategic growth, with plans to open 50 new locations in the Greater Houston Area and DFW metroplex by 2028. The national fitness brand already has open gyms throughout Texas with three more gyms scheduled to open by the end of 2023. Staying true to its commitment to provide a next level fitness experience with state-of-the-art equipment and high-end amenities all at an affordable price, EoS memberships start at just $9.99/month.

“We’re welcoming Fort Worth residents to our newest location in the Wedgwood East neighborhood with an expansive gym fully stacked with innovative options for every fitness level,” said Richard Idgar, COO at EoS Fitness. “Whether you’re a fitness pro or just getting started, you’ll find something at EoS to keep you challenged and motivated, and help you seamlessly integrate fitness and wellness into your daily life.”

The new gym is bringing revolutionary EoS Smart Strength Equipment powered by EGYM to Fort Worth residents for the first time, providing access to a seven-piece strength training equipment line that personalizes and gamifies each member’s workout to their individual goals. Members can also utilize a variety of innovative recovery areas including The Tank, a brand-new recovery space with Hyperice percussion massagers, Normatec compression boots and professional grade stretch tables for next level recovery; the Recovery Room features Human Touch® massage chairs to create the ultimate oasis for relaxation; and the gym’s newest recovery amenity, the CryoLounge, features CryoLounge+ loungers that offer cooling and heat therapies to target muscle aches and pains and reduce inflammation and soreness.

EoS is the perfect place to invest in yourself with its affordable memberships and signature amenities including a huge variety of group fitness and cycle classes per week; The EoS Yard®, an indoor green turf functional training area; the MOVEoS Cinema, where members can work out and watch a big screen movie in a theater setting; cutting-edge strength equipment; Olympic lifting platforms; free weights that go up to 150 pounds; an expansive Kids’ Club; an indoor pool and hot tub; saunas; and so much more.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 125+ locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.eosfitness.com.