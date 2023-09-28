The City of Plano, Texas, Chooses Clariti’s Community Development Software

DOVER, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of a strategic initiative to improve building, planning, code enforcement and inspections operations, the City of Plano, Texas, has selected Clariti’s Community Development Platform to replace its current solution. Implementation services will be provided by Unisys, a trusted Clariti partner.

The largest city in Collin County and the fourth largest city in the Dallas Fort-Worth Region, Plano is home to nearly 300,000 residents and growing.

Currently, the city’s legacy permitting software TRAKiT doesn’t offer the functionality needed to meet its efficiency and productivity goals, which prompted their search for a new system.

With the project, the city aims to use the trusted Clariti platform to improve the customer experience and existing business processes performed by the departments responsible for Community Development.

“The City of Plano has their entire organization behind this project to improve Development services. We’re excited to partner with Unisys to bring best practices and a modern, configurable platform to the government agency,” says Clariti Co-CEO, Cyrus Symoom.

Specific goals for the project include:

Providing 24/7 self-service via an online portal

Reducing customer service turnaround time

Providing mobile access for city staff and the public

Simplifying communications between staff, the public, and different departments

Eliminating disparate systems, workarounds, manual processes, and data re-entry

Tracking and completing plan review steps electronically, with one integrated system

Improving data sharing and analytics with real-time reports and dashboards

Once live, all departments responsible for permitting, planning, plan review, code compliance, inspections, and licensing will use Clariti.

About Clariti

Clariti’s government software helps North America’s largest and fastest-growing communities deliver exceptional community development, permitting, and licensing experiences online.

Founded in 2008, Clariti is built as an alternative to code-heavy, non-configurable systems that create technology barriers for governments to meet their community’s evolving needs. Our software is trusted by government agencies that serve over 150 million people across North America.