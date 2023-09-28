UCare selects Navitus Health Solutions as its aligned Pharmacy Benefits Manager

MINNEAPOLIS & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UCare – a leading independent, nonprofit health plan – has selected Navitus Health Solutions, LLC to deliver pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services to the health plan’s more than 600,000 members across all lines of business. The change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

UCare selected Navitus for its members-first approach, government programs expertise, nationwide pharmacy networks, quality programs and flexible approach to health plan support. The two organizations share common values and a commitment to making prescription coverage affordable, accessible and member-focused. Navitus provides an alternative to traditional PBM models and an approach that aligns with UCare’s goals to deliver cost savings to members.

“ As a nonprofit, we are dedicated to partnering with organizations that disrupt the status quo to serve our members’ best interests,” said UCare Vice President of Pharmacy, Patrick Mitsch. “ Not only is Navitus aligned with our mission and government program focus, but they offer innovative solutions to make medications more affordable.”

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with UCare to implement benefits across their Medicare, Medicaid, and Exchange lines of business,” said Navitus President & CEO, David Fields. “ When we collaborate with partners that share in our values and in our commitment to delivering an exceptional service experience, we advance the ability to support members and beneficiaries in accessing the medications they need.”

Both organizations are dedicated to ensuring a successful and seamless transition for UCare members.

About UCare

UCare is an independent, nonprofit health plan providing health care and administrative services to more than 600,000 members throughout Minnesota and parts of western Wisconsin. UCare partners with health care providers, counties and community organizations to create and deliver Medicaid, Medicare and Individual & Family health plans. The health plan addresses health care disparities and care access issues through a broad array of community initiatives, including provider improvement projects. UCare has received Top Workplaces honors from the Star Tribune for 14 consecutive years since the rankings began in 2010.

About Navitus

Navitus Health Solutions, LLC, owned by SSM Health and Costco Wholesale Corporation, was founded in 2003 as an alternative to traditional pharmacy benefit management (PBM) models. Navitus approaches pharmacy services differently. We are purpose-driven to help humans and committed to removing cost from the drug supply chain to make medications more affordable for the people who need them. We proudly serve over 11 million people through more than 1,000 plan sponsor and health plan client relationships. Our transparent, fully pass-through model enables clients to achieve their goals and drive desired health and financial outcomes. To learn more about Navitus, visit navitus.com.